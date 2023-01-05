The Best Alhaitham DPS Build in Genshin Impact: Best Weapons, Artifacts, and Team Composition

Considered by many as the Dendro version of Keqing, thanks to his ability to imbue his attacks with Dendro after performing his Elemental skill as well as the style of both his Skill and Burst, Alhaitham is shaping up to be one best Dendro DPS’ in Genshin Impact. But how should you build him? Now, in order to help you be fully ready for the arrival of the Sumeru Akademiya’s unpredictable scribble, here’s the best Alhaitham DPS build in Genshin Impact.

The Best Alhaitham DPS Build in Genshin Impact: Best Artifacts, STats, and Substats

Taking into account the fact that Alhaitham will have Dendro DMG as his ascension passive, as well as the peculiarities of his set, the Dendro element, and the Spread reaction, the best overall artifact set for Alhaitham will be a 4-piece Guilded Dreams. The set will be our main choice as it will both boost his overall EM, as well as his ATK, depending on your party. The set shines especially bright when using Alhaitham as part of a team featuring another Dendro unit wielding a 4-piece Deepwood Memories set.

You can check out the best main stats for each artifact piece below:

Flower of Life: HP%

Plume of Death: ATK%

Sands of Eon: ATK%

Goblet of Eonothem: Dendro DMG Bonus

Circlet of Logos: Crit Rate / DMG (Depending on your overall Crit Rate and weapon).

Substat-wise, we recommend that you prioritize Crit Rate/DMG, EM, and ATK%, in that order.

The Best Weapons for DPS Alhaitham

As usual for 5-star characters, the best weapon for Alhaitham will be his signature 5-star sword Light of Foliar Incision, as the weapon will offer both an insane amount of Crit DMG, as well as a great Normal Attack buff based on his overall EM. The weapon is then followed by the 5-star swords Haran Geppaku Futsu, for its good Crit Rate boost and ability to boost both his overall elemental damage and ATK, and Primordial Jade Cutter, for its massive Crit Rate substat and great ATK bonus.

4-star-wise, our main pick will be the Battle Pass exclusive The Black Sword, followed by a fully refined Toukabou Shigure, which will also be our main F2P choice.

5-star: Light of Foliar Incision / Haran Geppaku Futsu / Primordial Jade Cutter

Light of Foliar Incision / Haran Geppaku Futsu / Primordial Jade Cutter 4-Star: The Black Sword / Toukabou Shigure (R5)

The Black Sword / Toukabou Shigure (R5) F2P: Toukabou Shigure

Which Talents Should You Prioritize?

Given that, in true main DPS fashion, all of Alhaitham’s talents seem to complete each other, we recommend that you focus on leveling them up evenly.

The Best Teams for Alhaitham

Thanks to the fact that both Alhaitham’s Skill and Burst also scale off his overall Elemental Mastery, the best teammate for him is without a doubt Nahida, followed by either Kuki Shinobu, the Raiden Shogun, or Fischl, thanks to their ability to offer constant Electro application. Using Beidou can also work extremely well thanks to her ability to deal fast ounces of Electro damage through her Elemental Burst, and thus make full use of the Spread and Aggravate reactions.

To recap, here are a few teams sure to bring the most out of Alhaitham:

Alhaitham + Nahida/Collei/Dendro Traveler + Beidou/Kuki Shinobu + Raiden Shogun

Alhaitham + Nahida (Deepwood Memories 800+ EM) + Yae Miko + Raiden Shogun

Alhaitham + Kuki Shinobu + Raiden Shogun/Fischl + Zhongli/Albedo

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on January 5th, 2023