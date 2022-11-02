The first wave of banners part of Genshin Impact‘s version 3.2 is here, bringing to players the official playable debut of Nahida. But how should you build her? Now, in order to answer that and more, here’s a Nahida build sure to show all the true power of the Dendro Archon.

The Best Nahida Support Build on Genshin Impact: Best Artifacts for Nahida

First of all, it’s important to point out that, as both an on-field and off-the-field offensive support, Nahida’s biggest strength lies in her ability to constantly apply Dendro, massively increase her teammate’s Elemental Mastery value after performing her Elemental Burst, and empower her Elemental Skill based on her overall EM value. With that said, our main choice for a support build will be the use of a 4-piece Gilded Dreams set. The Gilded Dreams set is our main choice for Nahida as it massively boosts her EM value thanks to both its 2-piece and 4-piece effects. The latter of which will provide her with up to 150 extra EM after triggering an elemental reaction on a team featuring three non-Dendro characters.

You can check out the best main stats for each artifact piece below:

Flower of Life: HP%

HP% Plume of Death: ATK%

ATK% Sands of Eon: EM

EM Goblet of Eonothem: EM / Dendro Damage Bonus

EM / Dendro Damage Bonus Circlet of Logos: CRIT Rate% / EM

Substat-wise, we recommend that you prioritize Elemental Mastery, Energy Recharge, and CRIT. The best-case scenario can be achieved by having a total of 50% CRIT Rate, 100% CRIT DMG, and at least 800 EM.

Using a set featuring a 2-piece Gilded Dreams and a 2-piece Wanderer’s Troupe can also work really well for those looking for a more permanent increase in Elemental Mastery. As each set’s 2-piece effect will increase your EM by 80.

Best Weapons for Support Nahida

Taking into account Nahida’s EM-focused set as well as our build, the best weapons for her are without a doubt those featuring Elemental Mastery substats. With that said, as usual, the best weapon for Nahida is her signature 5-star A Thousand Floating Dreams, as the weapon will provide a great amount of ATK (542 at level 90) and EM (265 at level 90). The Catalyst will also, in a way similar to the Gilded Dreams set, provide buffs based on the elements of your party, thus making it a perfect fit for Nahida.

The 5-star is then followed by the 4-star Catalysts Sacrificial Fragments and Wandering Evenstar in that order. Sacrificial Fragments will be our main choice 4-star wise thanks to its ability to not only offer a massive amount of EM (221 at level 90) but also increase Nahida’s Elemental skill availability. For F2P players, we recommend the use of the craftable 4-star catalyst Mappa Mare.

For DMG-focused builds, using The Widsith can also work well, as it will allow you to fully focus on CRIT Rate and still reach the 50/100 threshold.

To recap, you can check out the best weapons for Nahida below:

5-star: A Thousand Floating Dreams

A Thousand Floating Dreams 4-Star: Sacrificial Fragments / Wandering Evenstar / The Widsith

Sacrificial Fragments / Wandering Evenstar / The Widsith F2P alternative: Mappa Mare.

What Talents to Prioritize

Taking into account Nahida’s set, we recommend that you focus on leveling up both her Elemental Skill, All Schemes to Know, and her Elemental Burst, Illusory Heart, in that order.

To recap, here’s in what order we recommend that you level up Nahida’s talents:

Elemental Skill > Elemental Burst > Normal and Charged Attacks

The Best Nahida Support Build on Genshin Impact: Best Teams for Nahida

Currently, given the reactions generated between Electro and Dendro, we highly recommend that you make use of teams featuring Nahida as well as a Battery, an Electro main/sub DPS, and an overall support/healer. With that said, the best team for Nahida in our conception features Nahida as its main support, Cyno or Yae Miko as its Electro DPS, Jean as its main healer, and the Raiden Shogun or Fischl as its battery and secondary DPS. With Cyno, Nahida will become an off-the filed-support, while she will take on the on-field position with Yae Miko.

To recap, here are the best teams for Nahida in Genshin Impact:

Nahida (off-the-field) + Cyno + Jean + Raiden Shogun / Fischl

Nahida (on-the-field) + Yae Miko + Jean + Raiden Shogun / Fischl

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on November 1st, 2022