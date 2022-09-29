How to Build Cyno in Genshin Impact: Weapon, Artifacts and Team Composition

A good build for Cyno in Genshin Impact will require effort, the same can be said for weapon selection, artifact sets, and utilizing the right teammates to guarantee his survival and damage across the hostile landscapes of the Sumeru desert. The 3.1 patch release for Genshin Impact features not only the playable appearance of the Electro Polearm character but also a new desert region to the west of the Dharma rainforest, host to new enemies and local wildlife like scarabs, scorpions, and vultures. Players wanting to use Cyno as they journey across the hot sand should consider building him appropriately.

The Stats That A Cyno Build Would Want in Genshin Impact

Cyno being an on-field Electro DPS wants stats similar to characters that play the role of a damage dealer. Crit Rate, Crit Damage, and the corresponding Elemental Damage Bonus. Cyno differs slightly from the stereotypical DPS as he also scales off of Elemental Mastery, which is converted into additional normal attack damage, higher passive damage, and doing what Elemental Mastery is good at, boosting the damage of Elemental reactions.

This gives him leeway in terms of sub-stats, with players being given the option to either round up their Cyno’s stats with either Attack% or Elemental Mastery. Due to being a character that is reliant on having constant access to his elemental burst, which costs 80 energy, having some energy recharge is also of benefits.

Weapons

With the above stats in mind, some of the weapons that should be considered for Cyno are as follows:

Five-Star Four-Star Staff of the Scarlet Sands Moonpiercer Primordial Jade Winged-Spear The Catch Skyward Spine Missive Windspear

Staff of the Scarlet Sands is easily the best-in-slot weapon for Cyno if the players have gotten lucky with their pulls in the current ongoing limited weapon banner, providing crit rate, elemental mastery, and additional attack%, putting this difficult-to-acquire option aside, however, players can also consider running Jade Winged-Spear or Skyward Spine on Cyno as they provide crit rate alongside boosts in attack% (Jade Winged-Spear) or energy recharge (Skyward Spine).

Some Budget weapon options include the likes of Moonpiercer, The Catch, and the Missive Windspear. both the Moonpiercer and the Missive Windspear provide elemental mastery while also having certain parts of their passive locked behind doing Elemental Reactions, which Cyno teams tend to gravitate toward. Meanwhile, The Catch provides unconditional damage number boosts doesn’t cover all the bases that Cyno requires, giving only energy recharge and additional damage for his elemental burst.

The issue here is that all three weapons will require some effort to acquire, The Catch is a weapon that is exchanged for at the Inazuma Fishing guild, and the Moonpiercer is available for crafting after obtaining its blueprint from helping the Aranaras. While the Missive Windspear is a reward for completing the currently ran Of Ballads and Brews Event.

Artifacts

The Main stats and sub-stats should follow the previously mentioned arrangement, with some potential arrangements like the ones written below:

Circlet: Crit rate/Crit Damage Sands: Attack%/Elemental Mastery Hourglass: Electro DMG Bonus



As for artifact sets, two sets prove generally competitive on the character. Thundering Fury and Gilded Dreams. The former focuses on buffing the damage numbers for elemental reactions and shortening his skill cooldowns during his burst, while the latter increases elemental mastery the more elemental reaction is triggered, giving attack% on the side. With that said, here are some artifact setups.

Four-Piece Two Piece/Two Piece Thundering Fury Thundering Fury|Gilded Dreams/Wanderer’s Troupe Gilded Dreams Thundering Fury|Gladiator’s Finale/Shimenawa’s Reminiscence/Echoes of an offering Gladiator’s Finale (if no better options) Gilded Dreams/Wanderer’s Troupe | Gladiator’s Finale/Shimenawa’s Reminiscence/Echoes of an offering

Ideas to consider for a Cyno Team Composition in Genshin Impact

Aggravate plays a huge part in ensuring Cyno’s damage output, and this necessitates the presence of a Dendro teammate on Cyno’s team. It is advisable to also bring a character that is capable of providing electro particles as Cyno might not be capable of regenerating all the energy that he requires to use his ult again after it expires. A shielder or a healer is also good to consider for added survivability or increased resistance to enemy interruptions.

What kind of team is capable of being run with Cyno depends on the character roster that a player has at their disposal, but some characters that’ll prove beneficial to consider include:

Elemental Reactions Battery General Utility Dendro Traveler Raiden Shogun Zhongli Collei Fischl/Kuki Shinobu Albedo/Bennett

Take the above information into account and players should have a better image of what Cyno wants out of his equipment and the aid that he requires from his teammates.

Genshin Impact is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Android, and iOS.