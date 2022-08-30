Genshin Impact: How to Get Moonpiercer Polearm Blueprint

Genshin Impact 3.0 introduced many new items, pieces of equipment and much more content. With a brand new region to explore, characters to snag and several new weapons to add to your arsenal, this update is sure to keep your attention for quite some time. While the newest Dendro, which are bow-wielding characters, are the main focus, Genshin Impact 3.0 did not ignore the rest of the cast of characters in the latest update. Keep reading to find out how you can get your hands on the Moonpiercer Polearm blueprint in Genshin Impact.

Snagging the Moonpiercer Polarm Blueprint

Going through Sumeru, you will eventually finish a quest for Aravinay, a non-playable character that is near the Tree of Dreams. From there, you will inevitably find “Stories of You and the Aranara” when you finish certain missions in the newest update to the game. You can get up to five Stories to go towards getting new weapons in Genshin Impact 3.0.

For the Moonpiercer Polarm, you will want to exchange a Story for the “Tales of the Moonlight” blueprint from Aravinay. Here is how to do just that:

Finish Trees & Dreams and the Aranyaka Part 2 World quest.

Play the Vintage Lyre in front of Silapna if you’re not already in the “Dreamland.”

Talk to Aravinay in the Tree of Dreams.

Buy the “Tale of the Moonlight” blueprint with 1x Stories of You and the Aranara.

Go to the Blacksmith in Sumeru City and craft the Moonpiercer.

How to Craft the Moonpiercer

Here are all of the materials you need to craft the Moonpiercer:

1x Midlander Polearm Billet

50x Crystal Chunk

50x White Iron Chunk

500 Mora

Once you have all of those materials, you can get your very own Moonpiercer in Genshin Impact 3.0.

Moonpiercer Stats

At level one, the Moonpiercer has the following stats:

Attack – 44

– 44 Elemental Mastery – 24

– 24 Stillwood Moonshadow – After activating Burning, Quicken, Aggravate, Spread, Bloom, Hyperbloom or Burgeon, you will create a Leaf of Revival around your character for up to 10 seconds. The Leaf of Revival provides a +16% ATK for 12 seconds when picked up.

Genshin Impact is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Mobile Devices, and PC.