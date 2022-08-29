Just like Mondstadt, Liyue, and Inazuma, the Sumeru region features a wide array of not only enemies, quests, treasures, puzzles, and new characters, but also new fishing spots, all sure to feature new types of fish. But where is each Sumeru fishing spot located? Now, to answer that and more, here’s where to find all of the fishing spots currently featured as part of Genshin Impact‘s Sumeru region.

This article will be updated as new versions of the game debut, and new fishing spots are added.

All Fishing Spot Locations in Sumeru in Genshin Impact

Currently, you can find 7 distinct fishing spots in Sumeru, each featuring a unique selection of fish to be caught. With that said, you can find the first fishing spot by heading to one of the shores located north of Port Ormos. You can easily reach the spot by heading to either the Port Ormos Teleport Waypoint or to the Devantaka Mountain Statue of the Seven.

The second fishing spot can be found by heading to the Devataka Mountain region. You can easily reach the fishing spot by heading down from the area’s Teleport Waypoint.

The third fishing spot can be found by heading to Sumeru City, where you will be able to spot the fishing spot on the westmost portion of the city’s port, as you can see in the image below:

After discovering the fishing spot featured in Sumeru City, you just need to head south in order to spot the fourth one, which will be located on Yazadaha Pool and placed directly below the third spot (map).

You can find the fifth fishing point by heading to the Vanarana region, more specifically to a shore located south of the area’s Statue of the Seven, but be advised, as, differently than the ones featured above, you will need to cover a little more ground in order to reach the fishing spot.

The sixth fishing spot can be found by the side of the Teleport Waypoint located north of Vimara Village and will be visible from the moment you reach the area.

The seventh and final fishing spot located in the Sumeru region can be found by heading to the Mawtiyima Forest Teleport Waypoint. Once in the area, you will be able to reach the fishing spot by heading towards the top of a gigantic flower (platform) located northeast of the Waypoint.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS.

- This article was updated on August 29th, 2022