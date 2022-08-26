Genshin Impact‘s version 3.0 is here, bringing to players the long-anticipated nation of Sumeru, which is filled with not only new characters, artifacts, weapons, and enemies, but also new questlines. With that said, as usual, the new region features a series of Statues of the Seven, all of which must be interacted with in order to not only gain rewards but also fully unlock the region’s map. But did you know that Sumeru actually has a secret Statue of the Seven, located in the Vanarana area? Now, to help all players currently looking for a way to unlock the statue, here’s how to unlock the hidden Sumeru Statue of the Seven in Genshin Impact.

How to Get the Hidden Sumeru Statue of the Seven in Genshin Impact

You can unlock the hidden Sumeru Statue of the Seven in Genshin Impact by first triggering the Aranyaka World Quest series and then playing through the questline until you reach the ”The World of Anarana” quest, part of its second act (Dream Nursery). Once you do that, you just need to head to the Statue and then interact with it in order to unlock the obscured portion of the map.

To recap, here’s how to unlock the hidden Sumeru Statue of the Seven on Genshin Impact:

Trigger and complete the first Act part of the Aranyaka Quest Series.

Start the second Act part of the questline (will begin immediately after the end of the first).

Complete the trial of the Phantasmal Seed and play until you trigger The World of Anarana quest.

Head to the Statue of the Seven.

Interact with the Statue.

How to Trigger the Aranyaka Quest Series on Genshin Impact

You can trigger The World of Aranara Quest Series on Genshin Impact by first heading to the Teleport Waypoint located west of Gandharva Ville. Once there you just need to head to the exclamation point featured in the minimap, where you will find Rana. Once you get close to her you will automatically trigger the quest.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS.

- This article was updated on August 26th, 2022