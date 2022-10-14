Among the wide array of end-game artifacts available in Genshin Impact, the Gilded Dreams Artifact Set is the only 5-star set with a 4-piece effect focused on enhancing your Elemental Mastery value, making it the best one for both Cyno, when using his signature weapon, and the game’s upcoming 5-star Nahida. But how can you get the artifact set on the game? Now, in order to answer that and more, here’s how to get the Gilded Dreams Artifact Set in Genshin Impact.

How to Get the Gilded Dreams Artifact Set in Genshin Impact

You can get the Gilded Dreams Artifact Set in Genshin Impact by unlocking and then completing the Spire of Solitary Enlightenment Domain of Blessing. With that said, it’s important to point out that you are not guaranteed to get pieces of the artifact set after completing the domain, as the domain is also the only way to get pieces of the Deepwood Memories artifact set, which is the best for both Tighnari and the Dendro Traveler.

Where to Find the Spire of Solitary Enlightenment Domain | Gilded Dreams Domain Location

You can find the Spire of Solitary Enlightenment Domain in Genshin Impact by heading west of The Chasm area. More specifically, you will be able to find the domain by heading south of the Teleport Waypoint located north of Gandha Hill. You can check out the domain’s exact location in the image below:

