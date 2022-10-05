Genshin Impact: The Best 4-star Weapons for Cyno, Ranked

Among the many characters in Genshin Impact, Cyno is without a shadow of a doubt one of the most popular. But can you bring the best out of him without a 5-star weapon? And if so, what are the game’s best 4-star weapons for Cyno? Now, in order to answer that and more, and so that you can bring the most out of Sumeru’s General Mahamatra, here are the 5 best 4-star Weapons for Cyno, Ranked.

Before we start, it’s important to point out to all who are currently building Cyno, that heavily investing in Elemental Mastery is only recommended if you plan on making use of his signature weapon.

Best 4-Star Weapons for Cyno in Genshin Impact

5 – Moonpiercer (R5)

To start off, we have the Moonpiercer, the only craftable polearm on our list. Overall, the Moonpiercer can work well with Cyno thanks to its high base ATK and good EM substat, all paired with a great passive. While in R5, the polearm will allow you to increase Cyno’s ATK by 35% after triggering an elemental reaction. With that said, the fact that using the weapon will force you to make use of a Crit Rate Circlet (unless you managed to reach the 50% threshold without the piece) really hurts the weapon’s overall performance.

Note: If you are pulling for Cyno during his first run and are looking for a F2P weapon, we recommend skipping the Moonpiercer in favor of either the Missive Windspear or the 3-star Polearm White Teasel (R5).

4 – Blackcliff Pole (R1+)

In fourth place, we have the Blackcliff Pole, which is only available throughout the game’s shop. The weapon earns its spot mainly for its CRIT DMG substat, which in turn allows you to focus on CRIT Rate main/substats. Overall, the weapon’s biggest strength lies in the fact that your Cyno will be able to easily pass 170% DMG with it.

Although a great pick, given the fact that the weapon costs a total of 5 wishes, it is highly unrecommended to go for it.

3 – Missive Windspear (R5)

In third place, we have the event-exclusive Missive Windspear Polearm. The weapon is a great pick thanks to its high overall ATK and handy passive (at R5), which will allow Cyno to deal high damage no matter your Sand’s main stat of choice (ATK or EM).

Like the Moonpiercer, the fact that the weapon does not makes up for the sacrifice in CRIT DMG really sets it back when compared to our top two picks.

2 – Wavebreaker’s Fin (R1+)

The game’s second-best 4-Star Polearm for Cyno, the Wavebreaker’s Fin offers a great amount of ATK — a stat that, when paired with its Elemental Burst increase can turn Cyno into an unstoppable force on the battlefield. At R5, the Wavebreaker’s Fin can be considered as Cyno’s best overall weapon, even at the cost of overall CRIT DMG (if you did not manage to reach 50% CRIT Rate without the Circlet), as the weapon will allow you to massively boost all of his attacks while in his Pactsworn Pathclearer state.

1 – Deathmatch (R1+)

In our opinion the best overall 4-star weapon for Cyno, the Deathmatch Polearm offers players with both a great amount of CRIT Rate and a great ATK-oriented buff. Overall, the polearm earns its spot thanks to its ability to lower the drawback when using EM artifacts and further increase your overall damage when using an ATK% Sands of Eon.

Now that you know which are the best 4-star weapons for Cyno, don’t forget to also check out where to find his ascension material in Genshin Impact.

- This article was updated on October 5th, 2022