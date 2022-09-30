How to Unlock the Altar of Mirages Domain in Genshin Impact?

The Altar of Mirages is a brand new domain that was introduced in Genshin Impact as a part of the Sumeru update. Similar to other hidden domains that were added as a part of this update, you won’t be able to access the Altar of Mirages from the very beginning. Instead, you will have to complete an entire questline before you can access the area.

The questline that we’re referring to here is known as the Golden Slumber questline. You can start this quest by speaking to Bonifaz, an NPC located in Aaru Village in Genshin Impact. After you’ve completed the quest, here’s what you need to do.

Unlocking the Altar of Mirages Domain in Genshin Impact

Once you’ve completed the Golden Slumber questline, make your way to the underground teleport waypoint that can be found to the east of King Deshret. The waypoint in question is highlighted in the map below.

Use this teleport waypoint to get into the underground structure and from there make your way into the room where you had previously solved the Primal Torches puzzle. You should see an open passage to your right. Make your way through that passage, and then go to the end of the room that the passage leads into. There you should come across a mechanism that will help you open the door to the Altar of Mirages. Jump through this portal, and you will enter the room.

Similar to many domains in Genshin Impact, the Altar or Mirages is a single clear domain, meaning you can clear and loot it only once. You will receive the following items as rewards for clearing this room:

Primogems x40

Adventure EXP x500

Dendro Sigil x5

Gilded Dreams artifact (4-star) x1

Guide to Praxis x2

Hero’s Wit x2

Mystic Enhancement Ore x4

Mora x30,000

An additional precious chest spawns in this room as well that rewards you with the following items:

Primogems x10

Adventure EXP x30

Dendro Sigil x3

In a nutshell, the Altar of Mirages in Genshin Impact is a treasure trove of resources. Do remember to complete it as soon as you can! For more guides on Genshin Impact, check out our Genshin Impact guides hub here. Here’s how you can quickly unlock the Red Desert Threshold domain as well. If you’re looking for Dendroculi in the game, here’s where you can find them! And while you’re at it, don’t forget to check out our Cyno build in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Android, and iOS.

- This article was updated on September 30th, 2022