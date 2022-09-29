All Genshin Impact Dendroculus Locations in Sumeru

As you explore the newest region of Sumeru in Genshin Impact, you’ll want to make sure that you’re collecting all of the items that you’re coming across. Whether you are looking for Ascension items like Crystalline Cyst Dust, or cooking materials like Harra Fruit, you’ll find that there is plenty to search for in this new area, including Dendroculus.

If you’re looking to level up the Statues of The Seven in the area, so you’ll be able to upgrade your Stamina or complete other quests, you’ll need to search for all 180 of these elusive little buggers. However, if you’re not sure where to look, you may be searching for quite some time, so let’s get into all of the details of where you’ll be able to find all of the Dendroculus in Genshin Impact!

Where To Search For Dendroculus In Sumeru – Genshin Impact

If you’re trying to find all of these Dendroculus, you’ve come to the right place. You’ll need to search high and low to find all of these, but with our helpful guide, you’ll be on the right path to claiming all of them for your own.

Dendroculus Locations in Desert Area of Sumeru

As you make your way into the newly unleashed Desert Area of Sumeru, you’ll be able to find plenty of Dendroculus, by checking out areas like the Eye of the Sands, King Deshret’s Mausoleum, the Valley of Dahri, and more locations in this new area. You’ll find that there are plenty of these near House of Vitality, and King Deshret’s Mausoleum, but there are more than enough to find around this world.

Dendroculus Locations in Sumeru – Northern Portion

As you explore the areas of Mawitiyima Forest, The Palace of Alcazarzaray, Molding Cavern, Vanarana, Sumeru City, and Gandharva Village, you’ll find that you’ll be going on plenty of adventures as you check high and low in your search for these powerful items. No matter where you’re exploring, you’re bound to run into plenty of these, so keeping an eye out as you search for materials and crafting goods will help you level up your Statues of The Seven quickly.

Dendroculus Locations in Sumeru – Southern Portion

Exploring through the lands of Vimara Village, Apam Woods, Caravan Ribat, the Ruins of Dahri, and even in the Devantaka Mountains, you’ll be cresting some of the highest locations in the game while exploring this beautiful area. Finding all of these Dendroculus will allow you to run further, climb higher and achieve more than ever before, so you’ll be able to utilize these to access harder-to-reach areas in the game, as well!

Genshin Impact is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Mobile Devices, and PC.