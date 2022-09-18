The 10 Best Teams on Genshin Impact (3.0), Ranked

Genshin Impact allows its players to explore Teyvat and face its many dangers while using a wide array of different teams, but, although players can fully customize their teams, some combinations set themselves apart from the rest, thanks to their massive damage outputs and utility. With that said, and to make sure that you can bring the most out of your characters, here are the best teams in Genshin Impact!

Before we start, it’s important to point out that none of the teams in the list will feature 5-star characters with constellations unlocked.

10 – Arataki Itto + Gorou (C4) + Albedo + Zhongli

To start, we have the game’s best Geo-focused team, featuring Arataki Itto as the main DPS, Gorou as the main buffer/healer, Zhongli as the shield/Burst support, and Albedo as our off-the-field DPS. This build earns its position on our list thanks to its ability to deal massive amounts of Geo damage. If you don’t have access to Gorou at C4, using Noelle in Zhongli’s place can work really well. Noelle can also replace Itto and excel as the main DPS when on C6 and paired up with Yun Jin.

9 – Xiao + Bennett (C1+) + Jean/Venti + Zhongli

Xiao may no longer be considered one of the game’s top 5 DPS’, but his ability to deal massive Burst damage at low intervals, as well as his great synergy with Bennett still makes him a great pick for pretty much any scenario. With that said, this composition features the already-mentioned duo, as well as either Venti or Jean as an Anemo battery and Zhonlgi as the shield support, which will allow you to freely make use of Xiao’s Burst without reservation.

8 – Tighnari + Bennett (C1+) + Fischl (Ideally C6)/Raiden Shogun + Albedo

In seventh place, we have a team focused on powering up Tighnari, Genshin Impact’s latest Dendro 5-star. The team shines thanks to its ability to both increase Tighnari’s overall ATK% through Bennett’s Burst as well as allow him and Fischl to trigger Dendro/Electro reactions often, thus massively boosting their overall damage. Last but not least, Albedo will allow the team to stay shielded, all while also providing both Fischl and Tighnari with a healthy bonus in EM.

7 – Raiden Shogun + Bennett/Jean + Kazuha + Yae Miko

A composition capable of dealing massive Electro damage. This team earns its spot thanks to its ability to boost the Elemental Bursts of both the Raiden Shogun and Yae Miko in quick rotations, a feat made possible thanks to both the Shogun’s excellence in generating particles and the use of two of the game’s best supports, Bennett and Kaedehara Kazuha. Bennet and Kazuha are our picks thanks to the fact that the former is capable of massively boosting ATK, while the latter has his ability to boost Elemental Damage as his biggest strength.

Using a variation featuring the Raiden Shogun, the Dendro Traveler, Jean, and then Yae Miko can also work well, thanks to the proprieties of Quicken.

6 – Yoimiya + Yelan + Xingqiu + Yun Jin

Currently the best overall team for Yoimiya, this team shines thanks to its ability to allow her to trigger Vaporize as much as possible, while also providing small amounts of healing, dealing high amounts of off-the-field damage, and both buffing her normal attacks and providing Sheilds at quick intervals. Using a variation of the team featuring either Albedo or Zhongli in Yun Jin’s place can also work well.

5 – Eula + Diona + Rosaria + Fischl/Raiden Shogun

The game’s best Physical team, this composition is focused on empowering Eula’s already high damage ceiling by providing large amounts of energy through Diona, increasing her CRIT Rate through Rosaria, and keeping enemies almost permanently affected by the debuffs of the Superconduct reaction through Fischl, who will also work as a secondary DPS and offer the team with massive amounts of Energy. Using the Raiden Shogun in Fischl’s place can also work extremely well.

The team also massively increases Eula’s survivability thanks to Diona’s ability to both shield her and heal efficiently. For those who don’t have Eula, using Razor can also work well, as the Cryo units will allow you to trigger Superconduct and Fischl will work as a top-tier battery.

4 – Ayaka / Ganyu + Kokomi/Yelan + Kazuha + Shenhe/Diona

A composition fully focused on perma-freezing your enemies and allowing Kamisato Ayaka to make full use of her set as well as the effect of the Blizzard Strayer artifact set, mainly through the use of Sangonomiya Kokomi‘s Hydro application potential. This assemble is considered by many as the best Cryo-focused composition in the game, thanks to Shenhe and Kazuha’s potential to massively boost Ayaka’s damage input.

This team can also shine when featuring Ganyu as its main DPS, thanks to her ability to deal massive damage at low intervals while also beneficiating from the Cryo buffs.

3 – Tartaglia (Childe) + Bennett + Kazuha + Xiangling

The game’s best team featuring a Hydro main DPS, this composition is focused on allowing Tartaglia (Childe) to trigger Vaporize as often as possible by using Bennett and Xiangling, all while also featuring Kazuha as both a buffer and enabler, a role he can perform perfectly thanks to his passive and Elemental Burst.

2 – Raiden Shogun + Bennett + Xingqiu/Yelan + Xiangling

The Raiden National composition, considered by many as the game’s best, shines thanks to its ability to deal massive damage and empower every single one of its units, all while allowing them to perform their Bursts as often as possible in a quick rotation. Overall, the composition features Raiden as the main DPS, Bannett as the healer as well as the party’s main buffer, Xingqiu as an enabler, and Xiangling as an off-the-field DPS.

1 – Hu tao + Xingqiu/Yelan + Albedo + Zhongli

Currently the game’s most damaging composition, as well as its best Pyro-focused one. This team shines thanks to its straightforwardness, as well as the fact that unlike many of the teams featured above, it only needs to feature one top-tier support to excel. With that said, this team is focused on allowing Hu Tao to trigger Vaporize as often as possible by using Xingqiu’s Burst, while also keeping her relatively safe at low HP by using Albedo and Zhongli, the former which will also increase Hu Tao’s damage thanks to his EM buff. Albedo and Xingqiu will also work as off-the-field offensive supports, further enhancing the team’s damage output.

Using a variation of the team, featuring Yelan in Albedo/Zhongli’s place can also work extremely well, as doing so will further increase your overall damage through her highly damaging Elemental Burst.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices.

