Genshin Impact Is Yun Jin a Support or a DPS?

2021 is coming to an end and Genshin Impact fans could not be more excited, as miHoYo already revealed that the game’s upcoming version 2.4 will feature the debut of two new characters, the 5-star Cryo Polearm user Shenhe and the 4-star Geo Polearm user Yun Jin, who was also featured in the trailer revealed during The Game Awards. With that said, will Yun Jin be a Support or a DPS?

Genshin Impact Will Yun Jin be a Support or a DPS?

According to many leaks, Yun Jin will not only be able to deal Geo damage, but she will also be able to shield her party members, thanks to her Elemental Skill, and to apply the ”Flying Cloud Flag Formation” effect on her teammates, thanks to her Elemental Burst. Characters under the ”Flying Cloud Flag Formation” effect will have their normal attack buffed by a percentage of Yun Jin’s overall defense. Also, according to the leaks, her constellations will also be focused on buffing characters affected by the ”Flying Cloud Flag Formation” status, as they will feature an increase in the on-field character’s normal attack damage, ATK Speed, and in Yun Jin’s own overall defense.

Taking that into consideration, Yun Jin will be a off-the-field support capable of dealing high amounts of Geo damage at fixed intervals, while also being able to generate particles for her teammates and shield them if needed. She will be a great fit for DPS’ such as Eula and Yoimiya, who rely heavily on their normal attacks when on the field, as well as a great all-rounder for those looking to both up to their overall on-field damage by a fair amount. Yun Jin will also be able to work really well with an Itto + Gorou composition thanks to her ability to buff Itto and enable Gorou’s buffs.

- This article was updated on December 21st, 2021