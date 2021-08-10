Genshin Impact: A Yoimiya Build Sure to Set the Battlefield of Fire

Genshin Impact‘s version 2.0 second event wish banner, featuring Yoimiya, will debut later today. So, with that in mind, we will now show you a Yoimiya Elemental DPS build sure to set the battlefield on fire.

Recommended Artifacts for Yoimiya

Yoimiya is a character which playstyle is mainly focused on dealing high elemental damage often, by making use of her Elemental Skill ”Nawabi Fire-Dance” to enhance her normal attacks with Pyro, which coats them in the element and increase their damage.

With that in mind, just like with many, if not all, of the game’s best Pyro DPS’s, a 4-piece Crimson Witch of Flames set is by far the best for her since it offers a 15% boost in Pyro Damage, as well as a boost in elemental reaction damage, which, for this Yoimiya build, will allow her to deal massive damage.

It’s recommended that you make use of both a Pyro Damage Plus Goblet of Eonothem and a Crit Rate Circlet of Logos.

Don’t forget that, to be able to unleash the full potential of a DPS you need at least 50% CRIT Rate and 100% CRIT Damage, while the ideal value would be around 70-80% Crit Rate and as much CRIT Damage (150%+) as possible.

Weapons

Since, as we said above, Yoimiya’s kit relies heavily on her normal attacks, between all the 5-star weapons in the game, our main choice would be the new Thundering Pulse bow, since it offers not only a huge ATK increase, of at least 20% but also an increase in normal ATK damage. The weapon’s secondary stat, CRIT DMG, is also perfect for Yoimiya since her ascension stat is CRIT Rate. The Skyward Harp bow, thanks to its CRIT Rate substat and their CRIT DMG increase offered by its passive would be our second choice.

If you plan on using the Skyward Harp, try to reach at least 60 CRIT Rate without the Goblet, so you can increase her CRIT DMG even further.

Between all 4-star weapons, the Rust bow would be our main choice, since it offers a huge, and I mean HUGE, boost in normal ATK damage, while also increasing overall ATK.

All the weapons above can be acquired by making wishes.

Which Talents to Prioritize?

You should prioritize her normal/charged ATK’s and Elemental Skill first, since they will be her main source of damage.

Recommended Supports for Yoimiya

Since Yoimiya is a Pyro DPS, making use of Hydro supports such as Barbara and Xingqiu can work wonders, especially the latter, which, with his Elemental Burst, can apply the element to faraway enemies, taking Yoimiya’s overall damage to new heights.

In general, for this Yoimiya build, we recommend the use of characters able to apply either Cryo or Hydro to enemies frequently, allowing Yoimiya the opportunity to trigger the Melt and Vaporize reactions as much as possible.

Talking about the future, Kokomi, the game’s upcoming 5-star Hydro catalyst user, will, taking into account her leaked set, be the ideal support for Yoimiya, thanks to her ability to apply Hydro, heal, and deal high elemental damage in her Burst Mode, which work well with Yoimiya’s Aurous Blaze mechanic.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, via miHoYo’s official launcher and on the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS. You can also share your progress between all platforms thanks to its cross-save feature.

- This article was updated on August 10th, 2021