The Best Tighnari DPS Build in Genshin Impact | Weapons, Artifacts, and Team Composition

Genshin Impact‘s version 3.0 is only a few hours away, and players all over the world are already counting the seconds, as the version will not only feature the debut of the Sumeru region but also that of 5-star Dendro Archer Tighnari, 4-star Dendro Archer Collei, and 4-star Electro Claymore Dori, the latter of which is set to be featured as part of the second wave of banners. But how should you build Tighnari? With that said, and to both answer the question, as well as to help all of those planning on pulling for him, here’s the best Tighnari DPS Build in Genshin Impact.

The Best Tighnari DPS Build in Genshin Impact: Best Artifacts

As, taking into account his set, Tighnari’s biggest source of damage will lie in the use of both his fully charged aimed shot (Wreath Arrow) and his Elemental Burst, Fashioner’s Tanglevine Shaft, which consists of a powerful aimed shot that sends 6 Tanglevine Shafts toward its target, our main recommendation will be the use of either a 4-piece Wanderer’s Troupe or a 4-piece Deepwood Memories, as the first one will not only increase his overall Elemental Mastery (EM) but also his Charged Attack DMG, while the latter will increase his overall Dendro DMG by a large margin.

You can check out the best main stat for each artifact piece below:

Flower of Life : HP%

: HP% Plume of Death : ATK%

: ATK% Sands of Eon: ATK% / Elemental Mastery

ATK% / Elemental Mastery Goblet of Eonothem : Dendro DMG Bonus

: Dendro DMG Bonus Circlet of Logos: CRIT Rate / DMG (Depends on the weapon).

Best Weapons for DPS Tighnari

Weapon-wise, our main pick for this build will be Tighnari’s signature 5-star weapon Hunter’s Path, thanks to not only its great CRIT Rate substat but also its passive, which not only offers a 12% increase in Elemental DMG but which can also boost its wielder’s Charged Attack by 160% of their Elemental Mastery. If using his signature weapon is not possible, our main picks would be either the 5-star bow Polar Star, thanks to its ability to boost not only the damage of Tighnari’s Elemental Burst and Skill, but also his overall ATK%, or the 5-star bow Amos’ Bow, thanks to it’s massive Normal/Charged Attack boost.

4-star-wise, our main recommendation would be the use of The Stringless bow at maximum refinement, as the weapon will massively increase Tighnari’s Elemental Skill and Burst damage, all while giving you a healthy amount of Elemental Mastery. Using a fully refined Windblume Ode can also work great, thanks to its ability to not only give you a great amount of EM but also increase your overall ATK%. A fully refined Hamayumi bow can also be a great fit, thanks to its great ATK value and damage-boosting passive.

To recap, here are the best weapons for DPS Tighnari, as well as a few F2P alternatives:

5-Star: Hunter’s Path / Polar Star / Amos’ Bow

Hunter’s Path / Polar Star / Amos’ Bow 4-star: The Stringless (R5) / Hamayumi (R5) / Windblume Ode (R5)

The Stringless (R5) / Hamayumi (R5) / Windblume Ode (R5) F2P Alternatives: Hamayumi / Windblume Ode

What Talents to Prioritize

As, just like Ganyu‘s, Tighnari’s kit will revolve around the use of his Aimed Shot, which deals massive elemental damage upon contact, it is vital that you prioritize his Charged Attack. With that said, as his Elemental Burst is also one of the foundations of his kit, we recommend that you focus on leveling up the two talents simultaneously, and only then focus on his Elemental Skill.

Normal Attacks/ Aimed Shot = Elemental Burst > Elemental Skill.

Best Teams for Tighnari

As Tighnari is capable of dealing massive damage by himself, all while enabling Dendro Elemental Reactions, his team needs to be capable of not only allowing him to perform his Aimed Shots uninterrupted but also of triggering reactions and dealing high amounts of off-the-field damage. With that said, among the many reactions Dendro can trigger, we recommend that you focus on making use of the Aggravate reaction (Dendro + Electro) which will deal extra Electro damage to targets.

With that said, here are a few teams sure to bring the best out of Tighnari:

Tighnari + Bennett / Kuki Shinobu + Albedo + Fischl / Raiden Shogun

Tighnari + Fischl + Albedo / Raiden Shogun / Yae Miko / Lisa + Jean

Tighnari + Sucrose + Fischl + Bennett/ Jean / Kuki Shinobu

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS.

- This article was updated on August 23rd, 2022