Genshin Impact: The Best Bennett Support Build, Artifacts, Weapons, and More

Among all the supports in Genshin Impact, Bennett can be considered the best, thanks to his ability to heal, boost characters by a massive amount, and work as a top-tier battery for the team. But how should you build him? To answer that and more, here’s a Bennett build sure to show all why he is considered the game’s top support.

The Best Bennett Support Build: Best Artifacts

As the pillar of Bennett’s set lies in his Elemental Burst ”Fantastic Voyage”, more specifically in its healing and buffing effect, our main, and only recommendation for a this build will be the use of a 4-piece Noblesse Oblige set, as its 4-piece effect will further enhance Bannett’s already high ATK buff.

Main-stat-wise, we recommend that you focus on Energy Recharge and HP, which will increase both his Burst availability and his overall healing capacity. For those who want to increase Bennett’s overall damage, we recommend that you go for damage-focused main stats, such as Pyro DMG Bonus for the Globet, and focus on reaching the CRIT Rate /DMG threshold of 50%/100%. It’s important to point out that for Bannett to work efficiently, he needs to have at least 170% ER.

With that said, you can check out the best main stat for each artifact piece below:

Flower of Life : HP%

: HP% Plume of Death : ATK%

: ATK% Sands of Eon: ATK% / Energy Recharge

ATK% / Energy Recharge Goblet of Eonothem : Pyro DMG Bonus / HP%

: Pyro DMG Bonus / HP% Circlet of Logos: CRIT Rate / Healing Bonus / HP%

Best Weapons for Bennett

As Bennett’s buff will increase your teammates’ ATK by a value based on his base ATK (Character + Weapon), we recommend that you make use of weapons featuring a high ATK stat. With that said, our main pick would be the use of the 5-star sword Aquila Favonia, as the sword is, together with Mistsplitter Reforged, the weapon of its type with the biggest base ATK in the game (674). If the sword is not an option, our main pick would be the use of either the 5-star Skyward Blade, thanks to its high base ATK and ER substat, or the 4-star Alley Flash, thanks to its high base ATK (the highest among 4-star swords). The Prototype Rancour craftable sword can also work great.

To recap, you can check out the best weapons for Bennett below:

5-star: Aquila Favonia / Skyward Blade

Aquila Favonia / Skyward Blade 4-Star: Alley Flash / Prototype Rancour

Alley Flash / Prototype Rancour F2P: Prototype Rancour

Best Bennett Build: What Talents to Prioritize

As the foundation of Bennett’s set lies in his Elemental Burst, we recommend that you focus on it first and then invest in his Elemental Skill, which you will also need to make constant use of thanks to its ability to generate massive amounts of Energy, all while dealing high damage.

To recap, here’s the order in which we recommend that you upgrade Bennett’s talents:

Elemental Burst > Elemental Skill > Normal/Charged Attacks (Not necessary).

What are the Best Teams for Bennett?

Thanks to the nature of his set, Bennett is capable of excelling in a wide array of compositions, with the best overall being the Raiden National Team (Raiden Shogun + Bennett + Xingqiu + Xiangling) which is considered by many as the game’s best DMG Focused composition, as well as one of the most demanding, thanks to the fact that it requires not only Bennett but also other 2 S-tier supporting units. With that said, here are a few Bennett compositions sure to take your damage all the way to Celestia:

Raiden Shogun + Bennett + Xingqiu + Xiangling (Can also work with Yelan instead of Xingqiu).

Xiao + Bennett + Jean (Kazuha) + Zhongli

Kamisato Ayato + Bennett + Yelan/Xinqiu + Kaedehara Kazuha

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS.