Best Yae Miko Build in Genshin Impact: Best Weapons, Artifacts, and Team

Genshin Impact’s version 2.5 “When the Sakura Bloom” is here, bringing to players, among many new features, the playable debut of its new 5-star Electro Catalyst wielder, Yae Miko. With that said, and to make sure that you can unleash her full potential, here’s a Yae Miko build sure to show all that oppose you the true power of the Guuji of the Grand Narukami Shrine.

Yae Miko Build: Recommended Artifacts

As Yae Miko is a character capable of dealing massive damage both in and off the field, our build will be focused on gearing her up as a main/sub DPS. With that said, we would recommend that you equip her with a 4-piece Thundersoother set, thanks to its 35% damage bonus against enemies affected by Electro. Using either a 2-piece Gladiator’s Finale + 2-piece Shimenawa’s Reminiscence, or a 2- piece Gladiator’s Finale/Shimenawa’s Reminiscence + 2-piece Thundering Fury can also produce good results. Now, taking into account her innate stat, here are our recommended main stats for each artifact piece.

Flower of Life : HP%

: HP% Plume of Death : ATK%

: ATK% Sands of Eon: ATK%

ATK% Goblet of Eonothem : Electro Damage Bonus

: Electro Damage Bonus Circlet of Logos: CRIT DMG%.

For an ideal Yae Miko build, you must prioritize, after Crit DMG/Crit Rate, both Energy Recharge and Elemental Mastery.

Best Weapons for Yae Miko

The best weapon for our Yae Miko build is without a doubt her signature weapon Kagura’s Verity, a 5-star Catalyst capable of boosting both its wielder Elemental Skill DMG and its overall elemental damage. For those not planning on getting the weapon, we would recommend the use of the 5-star Catalyst Skyward Atlas, thanks to both its ATK substat and its 15% Elemental DMG Bonus. If the 5-star weapons are unavailable for you, we would recommend the use of a fully refined The Widsith, thanks to its CRIT DMG substat and various boosts. It’s good to point out that one of the points that put The Widsith below the Skyward Atlas in our list of recommendations lies in the fact that its buffs, even though extremely powerful, are not only subject to luck but also to a 20 seconds cooldown.

What Talents to Prioritize?

As Yae Miko is a character focused on dealing constant damage by using both her Elemental Skill, Yakan Evocation: Sesshou Sakura, and her Elemental Burst, Great Secret Art: Tenko Kenshin, we recommend that you focus on maximizing both of them first, and only then focus on investing in her normal attacks.

Yae Miko Build: Team Recommendations

Thanks to the fact that Yae Miko can deal a high amount of off-the-field damage, and the fact that to be able to awaken her full potential you need to be able to enable her Elemental Burst as fast as possible, we would recommend the use of another Electro unit, ideally, the Raiden Shogun, in all of her compositions. Aside from that, and taking into account the fact that the focus of most, if not all compositions featuring Yae lies in boosting Yae and, ideally, Raiden, while also making her Burst available as soon as possible, the other spots in the composition should be filled by an Anemo Viridescent Venerer wielder and an overall support/healer, respectively.

With that said, to maximize her potential, we recommend that you use a team composed of Yae Miko + VV Anemo Support (Jean/Kazuha/Sucrose) + Overall Support (Kujou Sara (C6)/Fischl (C6)/Bennet (C1+)/Sangonomiya Kokomi) + Raiden Shogun (Either Kujou Sara or Fishl if Raiden is unavailable). Using Miko as part of the national composition can also work extremely well in the Spyral Abyss, as she can fit well in its rotation. On another note, it’s good to always remember that, for Yae, energy recharge is vital, so make sure that your chosen rotation will be capable of providing her with good amounts of energy at short intervals, while also maximizing her damage.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS.

- This article was updated on February 17th, 2022