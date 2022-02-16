Best Yae Miko Weapon in Genshin Impact: How to Get Kagura’s Verity Catalyst

Check out how to get Yae Miko's best weapon in Genshin Impact's version 2.5

February 16th, 2022 by Franklin Bellone Borges

Best-Yae-Miko-Weapon

Genshin Impact’s version 2.5 “When the Sakura Bloom” just debuted, bringing to players not only the playable debut of its new 5-star Electro Catalyst Yae Miko but also the debut of a new series of enemies, and that of two new Story quests, “Divina Vulpes Chapter: Act I – The Great Narukami Offering”, and “Imperatrix Umbrosa Chapter: Act II – Transient Dreams”. With that said, the new version also featured the debut of Yae Miko’s featured weapon, Kagura’s Verity. But how can you get the new Catalyst, and the best weapon for Yae Miko, in Genshin Impact?

How to Get Kagura’s Verity Catalyst, Yae Miko’s Best Weapon

You can only get Kagura’s Verity, Genshin Impact’s new 5-star Catalyst, and Yae Miko’s BiS weapon by wishing on the game’s current Weapon Wish Banner, “Epitome Invocation”, which features not only the new Catalyst but also the 5-star Sword Primordial Jade Cutter. Apart from the two 5-star weapons featured in it, the banner also features the 4-star Polearm Wavebreaker’s Fin, the 4-star Sword Sacrificial Sword, the 4-star Claymore Rainslasher, the 4-star Catalyst Eye of Perception, and the 4-star Bow The Stringless, all of which received an increased drop rate. The Kagura’s Verity weapon banner will be available until March 8th, 2022.

If you don’t think you will be able to add the best weapon for Yae Miko to your selection, using either the 5-star Skyward Atlas or the 4-star Catalyst The Widsith, the latter at maximum refinement, can also work extremely well, even if the damage between then and Yae Miko’s tailored weapon cannot be fairly compared.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS. Yae Miko’s character wish banner is set to run until March 8th, 2022, when the version second wave of banners, starring a rerun of both the Raiden Shogun and Sangonomiya Kokomi will premiere.

- This article was updated on February 16th, 2022

