Genshin Impact‘s version 3.0 is set to not only feature the highly anticipated debut of the Sumeru region, but also that of a new set of characters, weapons, and artifacts, the latter of which were made to fit not only the playstyle of the new characters but also the strengths of the Dendro element. But what do the new artifact sets do, and how can you get them? Now, to answer that and more, here’s a full overview of the new artifact sets which will debut on Genshin Impact’s version 3.0.

All the New Sumeru Artifact Sets

In total, Genshin Impact’s version 3.0 will feature the debut of 2 new artifact sets, Deepwood Memories, which will be focused on increasing not only its wielder’s overall Dendro DMG but also on massively decreasing the Dendro resistance of opponents, and Gilded Dreams, which will not only increase your Elemental Mastery by 80 but will also be capable of buffing your overall attack and further enhancing your total EM based on the elements on your team.

To recap, here’s an overview of each set’s 2 and 4-piece effects, based on their official descriptions:

Deepwood Memories:

2-piece effect: Increases its wilder’s Dendro DMG Bonus by 15%.

Increases its wilder’s Dendro DMG Bonus by 15%. 4-piece effect: Decreases the Dendro resistance of enemies hit by your Elemental Skill / Burst by 30% for 8 seconds. Can be triggered while off the field.

Gilded Dreams:

2-piece effect: Increases Elemental Mastery by 80.

Increases Elemental Mastery by 80. 4-piece effect: For 8 seconds after triggering an elemental reaction, increases your ATK by 14% for every teammate whose element type is the same as the one equipping the set and increases your Elemental Mastery by 50 for every party member with the same element. Can be triggered while off the field.

How to Get Every New Artifact in Genshin Impact 3.0

According to HoYoverse, you will be able to get the pieces part of both the Deepwood Memories and Gilded Dreams artifact sets by completing the game’s new Spire of Solitary Enlightenment Domain, located in the Sumeru region.

It’s important to point out that, contrary to the other artifact sets present in the game, you will not be able to exchange artifacts for Deepwood Memories and Gilded Dreams pieces through the Crafting Bench during version 3.0.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS.