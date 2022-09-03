The Best Dendro Traveler Support Build on Genshin Impact | Weapons, Artifacts, and Team Composition

Currently, among all Dendro supports in Genshin Impact, none is able to perform the role better than the Dnedro variant of the Traveler, thanks to their ability to constantly apply the element all while also boosting your team’s overall Elemental Mastery. But how should you build the Dendro Traveler? Now, to answer that and more here’s the best Dendro Traveler support build on Genshin Impact.

The Best Dendro Traveler Support Build in Genshin Impact: Artifacts

Currently, the Dendro Traveler’s best support build should be focused on increasing his prowess as a Dendro application specialist, which shines in Aggravate and Burning compositions. So, with that said, our main pick for an Aggerravate/Burning-focused team will be the use of either a full Noblesse Oblige set, thanks to its team-focused ATK buff, or that of a 4-piece Emblem of Severed Fate, thanks to its boost in both ER and Burst damage.

If you want to use the Traveler as support for Bloom compositions, our main recommendation will be the use of a 4-piece Deepwood Memories, thanks to its boost in Dendro damage and ability to lower the Dendro resistance of enemies.

You can check out the best main stat for each artifact piece below:

Flower of Life : HP%.

: HP%. Plume of Death : ATK%.

: ATK%. Sands of Eon: ATK% / Energy Recharge (ER is only recommended for those who did not reach the threshold of 180-200 ER, or who are not using teams featuring Fischl or the Raiden Shogun).

ATK% / Energy Recharge (ER is only recommended for those who did not reach the threshold of 180-200 ER, or who are not using teams featuring Fischl or the Raiden Shogun). Goblet of Eonothem : Dendro DMG Bonus.

: Dendro DMG Bonus. Circlet of Logos: CRIT Rate / CRIT DMG

It’s worth pointing out that, if you plan on using the traveler as a sub-DPS, our main recommendation will be the use of a 4-piece Gilded Dreams set, as its 4-piece effect will allow you to gain (when using the Traveler as the sole Dendro unit) 150 EM.

The Best Weapons for the Dendro Traveler

As, in order for this build to work, you will need to be able both use his Elemental Burst as soon as possible as well as provide buffs to the team, if possible, our main recommendation will be the use a 4-star sword Sapwood Blade (R5). The weapon earned its spot thanks to its ER substat and passive, which, in R5, can provide your DPS with up to 120 EM at short intervals.

With that said, here are the best weapons for a Support Dendro Traveler, including both the best 5-star and a few F2P options:

5-Star: Skyward Blade

Skyward Blade 4-star: Sapwood Blade (R5) / Sacrificial Sword / Favonius Sword / Festering Desire

Sapwood Blade (R5) / Sacrificial Sword / Favonius Sword / Festering Desire F2P Alternatives: Sapwood Blade / Favonius Sword

What Talents to Prioritize

As you will need to make constant use of their Elemental Skill and Burst while in combat, we recommend that you focus on leveling up their Elemental Skill, and then their Burst, in that order. To recap, here’s in what order we recommend that you build the Dendro Traveler’s talents:

Elemental Skill > Elemental Burst > Normal Attacks.

Best Teams for the Dendro Traveler

Taking into account their main strength, although you can fit the Dendro Traveler in a wide array of compositions, currently, taking into account the game’s meta, we recommend that you make use of them in Catalyze compositions featuring an Electro DPS, an EM/ Elemental Damage support, and a healer. With that said, you can check out a few teams sure to bring the most out of the Dendro Traveler below:

Keqing/Fischl + Dendro Traveler + Jean + Kaedehara Kazuha

Yae Miko + Dendro Traveler + Jean / Kaedehara Kazuha + Raiden Shogun / Fischl

Kuki Shinobu + Dendro Traveler + Sucrose + Albedo

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices.