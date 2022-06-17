The Best Arataki Itto DPS Build in Genshin Impact: Weapons, Artifacts, and Talents

The first phase of Genshin Impact‘s version 2.7 is coming to an end, but fans could not be more excited about what’s coming, as the version’s second phase is set to feature the first Arataki Itto rerun banner. With that said, and to help both those who plan on pulling for him, as well as those who wish to bring the best out of their Arataki Itto, here’s an Arataki Itto DPS build sure to show all the true might of the leader of the Arataki Gang.

Arataki Itto DPS Build: Recommended Artifacts

Taking into account that this build will be focused on building Itto as a high damaging elemental DPS, as well as the fact that his biggest strength lies in his ability to deal massive damage thanks to both his Arataki Kesagiri mechanic, as well as his Elemental Burst, Royal Descent: Behold, Itto the Evil!, which not only infuses his Normal/charged attacks with Geo but also increases his damage and attack speed based on his overall Defense, we will be making use of a 4-piece Husk of Opulent Dreams set, as the set will not only boost Itto’s defense but also his overall Geo damage. You can check out the recommended main stat for every artifact piece below:

Flower of Life : HP%

Plume of Death : ATK%

Sands of Eon: DEF%

Goblet of Eonothem : Geo Damage Bonus.

: Geo Damage Bonus. Circlet of Logos: CRIT Damage.

Substat-wise, we recommend that you go for CRIT Rate, Defense, and then Energy Recharge.

The Best Weapons for Arataki Itto

Among all the weapons in the game, our main choice would be Arataki Itto’s featured weapon Redhorn Stonethresher, thanks to not only its massive CRIT DMG increase but also the fact that the weapon increases both his overall defense by 28% (at R1), as well as the damage of his normal/charged attacks by 40% of his overall defense. It’s important to point out, that, even though the game features a wide arsenal of top-tier claymores, Redhorn Stonethresher is the only one among them capable of really bringing out the true potential of DEF-oriented DPS’, such as Itto and Noelle (C6).

4-star-wise, we recommend that you make use of either the Whiteblind or the Serpent Spine, as Whiteblind will massively increase Itto’s Def, while Serpent Spine will not only offer Itto a huge boost in CRIT Rate, allowing you to go after CRIT DMG artifacts but will also allow you to increase his overall damage, thanks to its passive.

5-star : Redhorn Stonethresher.

4-star : Serpent Spine / Whiteblind.

: Serpent Spine / Whiteblind. F2P Alternative: Whiteblind.

What Talents to Prioritize

Taking into account that Itto’s biggest source of damage lies in making use of his charged attacks while on his Elemental Burst state, as well as the fact that the damage of each attack while on the already mentioned state will also be influenced by his overall normal attack damage, we recommend that you focus on leveling up both his Normal/Charged Attacks and Elemental Burst simultaneously, and only then focus on his Elemental Skill.

Best Teams for Arataki Itto

As Itto needs to be able to make constant use of his Elemental Burst while on the field, we recommend that you make use of composition featuring at least 3 Geo units. With that said, our main picks for the two open spots would be Gogou, thanks to his ability to both generate particles and buff Itto’s damage, and Albedo/Zhongli, for their ability to both generate particles and shield Itto from damage.

For the last open spot in the team, we recommend the use of a healer, such as Bennett, Jean, or Noelle, the latter of which can work really well as a secondary DPS specialized in both healing and dealing Burst damage during the cooldown of Itto’s Elemental Burst. It’s important to point out that, if you have a C4+ Gorou, he will work not only as a buffer but also as a top-tier healer.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS.