The Best Gorou Support Build in Genshin Impact: Weapons, Artifacts, and Talents

The second wave of banners part of Genshin Impact‘s version 2.7 is here, giving players not only the chance to add Kuki Shinobu to their squad but also the chance to get both Arataki Itto and Gorou, the latter of which can be considered one of the game’s best damage oriented Geo supports, as well as Itto’s best overall support. Now, to help you bring the best out of him here’s a Gorou support build sure to bring out his full potential.

Gorou Support Build: Recommended Artifacts

Taking into account that Gorou is a character whose main strength lies in his ability to constantly buff other Geo characters, by making use of both his Elemental Skill, Inuzaka All-Round Defense, and his Elemental Burst, Juuga: Forward Unto Victory, this build will be focused on providing him with a good amount of Energy Recharge, as well as with a good amount of Defense.

With that said, artifact-wise, our main recommendation will be the use of a 4-piece Husk of Opulent Dreams, as the set will not only increase his DEF but will also provide a great boost in overall Geo Damage, thus increasing both his overall damage and his buffs. You can check out the recommended main stat for each artifact piece below:

Flower of Life : HP%

: HP% Plume of Death : DEF%

: DEF% Sands of Eon: DEF%

DEF% Goblet of Eonothem : DEF%.

: DEF%. Circlet of Logos: CRIT Rate (If you want to maximize Gorou’s damage while also buffing efficiently) DEF (If you want to maximize his overall buffs and deal high non-CRIT Damage).

Substat-wise, we recommend that you go for CRIT-Rate and then CRIT Damage if you decided to go with CRIT as the main stat for the Circlet. In all other scenarios, we recommend that you prioritize DEF and Energy Recharge.

The Best Weapons for Gorou

As Gorou needs to be able to perform his Elemental Burst frequently, the best weapons for him will be either the 5-star bow Elegy for the End, as it offers not only a good amount of Energy Recharge but also buffs to the composition, or the 4-star bow Favonius Warbow, as the weapon offers the biggest amount of overall ER among its kind.

It’s important to point out that there’s not much difference between our two picks, so we only recommend the use of the Elegy for the End bow if you already have it in your inventory. To recap. here are the best weapons for support Gorou:

Best in slot : Favonius Warbow / Elegy for the End.

: Favonius Warbow / Elegy for the End. F2P Alternative: Favonius Warbow / Fading Twilight.

What Talents to Prioritize

Taking into account that Gorou’s Elemental Burst will trigger his Elemental Skill’s buffs, we recommend that you forget his Normal/Charged attacks and focus on leveling up both his Elemental Skill and Burst simultaneously.

Are His Constellations a Must?

Although not a must, getting his fourth and sixth constellations is highly recommended, as his fourth constellation will allow him to heal efficiently, while his sixth constellation will further increase your party’s CRIT DMG by a maximum of 60% when featuring 3 Geo units or more.

Gorou Support Build: Best Teams

Overall, Gorou is a character who can massively increase any Geo damage dealt by the party. With that said, to maximize his buffs, we recommend that you only send him to the field while accompanied by at least two other Geo units. To help you assemble the best teams, here are a few teams sure to maximize Gorou, each featuring a different DPS.

Gorou + Arataki Itto + Zhongli/Albedo + Noelle

Gorou + Ningguang + Jean + Zhongli/Albedo/Yun Jin.

Gorou + Noelle (C6) + Zhongli/Albedo + Yun Jin.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS.