Genshin Impact‘s latest Livestream, focused on the game’s upcoming version 3.1 just ended, revealing many details regarding its new playable characters, Nilou, Cyno, and Candace, as well as more on the game’s new card game, and its official anime adaptation, among much more. With that said, during the stream, HoYoverse also revealed the long-awaited rewards set to be featured in celebration of the game’s second anniversary. But did they really raise their game when compared to last year’s set of rewards? Now, in order to answer that and more, here are all the rewards set to be given to players in celebration of the second anniversary of Genshin Impact, as well as how to get them.

Genshin Impact’s Second Anniversary Rewards: All Rewards and How to Get Them

According to HoYoverse, version 3.1 will feature two sets of rewards in celebration of the game’s second anniversary and its groundbreaking success. The first one, called Path of Gleaming Jade will reward players who log in cumulatively for 10 days with a total of 10 Intertwined Fates among a few other goodies such as Mora and Exp materials. But the best rewards are still to come, as HoYoverse will also be sending players a series of in-game emails featuring 1.600 Primogems (10 pulls), x4 Fragile Resin, a celebratory item called Jumpy Dumper Party Pooper, as well as a Cloud Retainer Demasked Device.

To recap, here are all the rewards set to be available as part of Genshin Impact’s second anniversary, as well as how to claim them:

10 Intertwined Fates: Go to the event’s page when available to claim the rewards as you unlock them.

Go to the event’s page when available to claim the rewards as you unlock them. 1.600 Primogems: Will be sent through an in-game mail.

Will be sent through an in-game mail. x4 Fragile Resin: Will be sent through an in-game mail.

Will be sent through an in-game mail. Jumpy Dumper Party Pooper: Will be sent through an in-game mail.

Will be sent through an in-game mail. Cloud Retainer Demasked Device: Will be sent through an in-game mail.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on September 16th, 2022