Genshin Impact Nilou | Release Date, Leaks, Role, Banner, and Everything We Know

After she was first revealed, as part of the flood of leaks regarding Genshin Impact‘s now-only-a-day-away Sumeru patch, 5-Star Hydro Sword user Nilou quickly became a fan-favorite among the game’s cast, thanks to not only her design but also to her skills and personality. But who is Nilou? What will her role be? And more importantly, when will she be released? Now, to answer that and more here’s everything you need to know about Nilou, including more on her personality, all that was leaked regarding her Elemental Skill and Burst, as well as her release date.

About Nilou

According to her official character summary, revealed by Hoyoverse on HoYoLAB, Nilou is the star of Sumeru’s Zubayr Theater and is famous for her exceptional dancing, which is capable of transporting the audience to a whole different world. Also, according to known leaker SaveYourPrimos, Nilou can be described as someone who searches to bring happiness to people, as she believes that art can bring people together. Also according to the leaking account, her current outlook and personality are the fruit of her past and all the negative experiences she had, she is also someone known for putting the well-being of others above her own.

With that said, according to many leaks, and as we said above, Nilou will be a 5-star Sword user. You can check out Nilou’s in-game look below, on the official trailer for Genshin Impact’s version 3.0 “The Morn a Thousand Roses Brings”:

Will Nilou be a Support or a DPS? | Elemental Skill and Burst

According to a leaked overview of her alleged kit, revealed by Uncle Lu, and translated by SaveYourPrimos, Her Elemental Burst will be focused on dealing Hydro damage to not only those in contact with it but to nearby enemies. Her Talents, on the other hand, will be focused on increasing her reaction damage based on her maximum HP. Also, according to a leak revealed by Uncle U and translated by the Keqing Mains Leaks Team, Nilou’s Elemental Skill will be composed of a series of Hydro Sword Strikes.

With that said, although taking into account all that was said above, as well as the fact that, according to known leaker Ubatcha, Nilou’s kit will be heavily focused on the Bloom Elemental Reaction (Hydro + Dendro), her optimal role is still a mystery.

Genshin Impact: When Will Nilou be Released?

According to statements by many known sources in the game’s community, Nilou is set to be released during Genshin Impact’s version 3.1, which is set to debut on September 28, 2022.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS.

- This article was updated on August 23rd, 2022