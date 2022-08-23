Genshin Impact Cyno | Release Date, Leaks, Role, Banner, and Everything We Know

Even though he still hasn’t been properly introduced in the game’s main storyline, Cyno can be considered one of the most beloved characters in Genshin Impact, thanks to not only his design but also his personality, which was showcased in the game’s official manga. Now, to get you ready for the arrival of Sumeru’s General Mahamatra, who is also rumored to appear in the first chapters of the Sumeru storyline, here’s everything you need to know about Cyno.

About Cyno

According to his official character profile, revealed by HoYoverse on HoYoLAB, Cyno is Sumeru’s current General Mahamatra, and the one responsible for dealing with those found guilty of serious academic offenses, such as plagiarism, bribery, academic fraud, false declarations, misappropriation of funds and researches, and malicious competition, among many other crimes. With that said, according to known leaker SaveYourPrimos, Cyno is known for being extremely intimidating, but beneath that he is a jokester and a card game enthusiast.

Apart from that, Cyno will be a 5-star Electro Polearm user and his Constellation will be Lupus Aureus. You can check out more on Cyno in Genshin Impact’s official Sumeru promotional video, where we can see him sparing against both upcoming Pyro claymore wilder Dehya and Dendro Sword user Alhaitham.

Will Cyno be a Support or a DPS? | Elemental Skill and Burst

According to many leaks by known leakers such as SaveYourPrimos, Cyno will be an on-field Elemental DPS, focused on dealing massive Electro damage. Also, according to a leak revealed by Uncle U and translated by the Keqing Mains Leaks Team, Cyno’s Elemental Skill will be an Electro dash, while his Elemental Burst will, in a fashion similar to both the Raiden Shogun and Arataki Itto’s, completely change his moveset. While on his Burst State, his Elemental Skill will also be enhanced.

Genshin Impact: When Will Cyno be Released?

According to many leaks, as well as considering that, according to their usual modus operandi, Hoyoverse only releases the profile of the characters set to be featured as playable in the upcoming beta, Cyno will be released as part of the game’s upcoming version 3.1, set to debut on September 28, 2022. The version will then run until November 2nd, 2022.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS.

- This article was updated on August 23rd, 2022