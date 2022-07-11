Genshin Impact Sumeru Leaks: Meet All Sumeru Characters

Leaks regarding Genshin Impact‘s future patches continue to surface daily, revealing new details about not only Collei, Dori, and Tighnari, set to be released during version 3.0, but also regarding Nilou, Cyno, and Kusanali, among many other Sumeru characters, all set to be released on the game’s subsequent versions. With that said, and to help you get ready for the game’s upcoming versions, here’s a quick overview of all the Sumeru characters.

Collei – Dendro 4-star

One of the protagonists of Genshin Impact’s official manga, Collei is now a trainee ranger working in Avidya Forest. According to HoYoverse, she is extremely optimistic, kind, and enthusiastic, although she doesn’t like to talk about her past. She will be a 4-star Dendro Archer.

According to the leaks regarding her kit, Collei will be a character focused on dealing both on and off-the-field Dendro damage. You can check out everything regarding Collei, including her story, the descriptions of both her Elemental Skill and Burst, as well as a gameplay showcase of her skills, here.

You can also check out a full render of Collei’s in-game model below, courtesy of SusamonusLeaks:

#Collei microwave render, once again thanks to @Festivizing for the shader (and for helping me fix it) Al-Haitham next! pic.twitter.com/uzZqk9d7xn — SusAmongusLeaks (@SusAmongusLeaks) July 6, 2022

Dori -Electro 4-star

Unpredictable and elusive, Dori is considered the most resourceful merchant in all of Sumeru, thanks to her ability to get her hands on any item, no matter its rarity. Although she is known for being extremely steep with her prices. With that said, Dori will be an Electro 4-star Claymore wielder, whose kit will be, according to many leaks, focused on both dealing Electro DMG and healing the on-field character. You can check out everything that leaked regarding her, including a look at both her Elemental Skill and Burst, here.

You can also check out a full render of Dori’s in-game model below, courtesy of SusamonusLeaks:

Tighnari – Dendro 5-star

According to HoYoverse, Tighnari is the current Forest Watcher in charge of Avidya Forest and is known for resolving problems quickly and efficiently. He will be a 5-Star Dendro Archer whose kit will be focused on, according to many leaks, dealing massive Dendro DMG, he is also Collei’s superior. You can check out everything that leaked regarding Tighnari, including a look at both his Elemental Skill and Burst, here.

You can also check out a full render of Tighnari ‘s in-game model below, courtesy of SusamonusLeaks:

Kusanali (Nahida) – Dendro 5-star

The Dendro Archon, Kusanali will, according to the leaks, be a 5-star Dendro Catalyst user. No news or leaks regarding her kit were revealed, but, according to Uncle DD, Kusanali is set to be released during the game’s version 3.1.

You can check out a full render of Kusanali’s in-game model below, courtesy of known leaker BLANK:

Alhaitham – Dendro 5-star

According to SaveYourPrimos, Alhaitham is currently featured as a 5-star Dendro Sword wielder, he is also rumored to be an important and highly respected figure in Sumeru. You can check out a full render of Alhaitham’s in-game model below, courtesy of known leaker BLANK:

Nilou – Hydro 5-star

Not much is known regarding Nilou, except for the fact that she is a famous dancer and will be a Hydro 5-star Sword user. According to leaks, her kit will be focused on dealing Hydro damage and potentializing Hydro + Dendro reactions. Her exact release date is still unknown, but, according to known leaker UBatcha, she is rumored to be released around the same time as Cyno, and will be featured as part of the storyline of version 3.0.

You can check out a full look at Nilou’s in-game model below, courtesy of SusAmongusLeaks:

#Nilou microwave render, thx to @Festivizing for the shader, hd in thread! this is the last one im doing :) pic.twitter.com/a9UjfetkdZ — SusAmongusLeaks (@SusAmongusLeaks) July 7, 2022

Dehya – Pyro 4-star

Just like Nilou, not many details regarding Dehya were released or leaked, with the exception of the fact that she will be a 4-star Pyro Claymore unit. You can check out a full render of Dehya’s in-game model below, courtesy of known leaker BLANK:

Cyno – Electro 5-star

Last, but not least, we have Cyno, featured in both Genshin Impact’s Teyvat Chapter Storyline Preview: Travail trailer, and on the game’s official manga. Differently from the other Sumeru characters, Cyno’s model was not leaked.

With that said, according to claims of known leakers, Cyno’s visual will be loyal to the one featured in the trailer, where, as you can see above, he wears light clothes and a jackal headpiece. He will also be, according to known leaker UBatcha, a 5-star Electro Polearm user.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS. The game’s version 2.8 ”Summer Fantasia” is set to debut on July 13, 2022.