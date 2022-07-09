Genshin Impact Dori: Release Date, Elemental Skill, Burst, and Everything We Know

Among the many characters set to be released during Genshin Impact‘s still-unannounced version 3.0, 4-Star Claymore wielder Dori is one of the most unique, not only thanks to her attack animations but also to her skills. With that said, and to make sure that you are ready for her arrival, here’s everything that leaked regarding Dori, including the descriptions of her Elemental Skill and Burst, a gameplay showcase, and more.

About Dori

According to her leaked short description, revealed by known leaker BLANK, Dori Sangemah Bay will be a traveling merchant from Sumeru. But that’s not all, as, according to her leaked set, she will be an Electro support, focused on not only dealing Electro damage to foes, but on also healing and providing the composition with energy. You can check out Dori’s first idle animation below, courtesy of known leaker YelanLover:

Dori: Elemental Skill, Burst, and More

According to the leaks revealed by BLANK, as well as to her leaked gameplay, revealed by YelanLover, Dori’s Elemental Skill will consist of summoning a lamplike handheld turret, whose shots will deal Electro Damage. Once an enemy is hit by one of the projectiles, the turret will then generate two adjacent ones, which will track nearby enemies and deal Electro damage upon contact.

Her Elemental Burst, on the other hand, will allow her to summon a Spirit of the Lamp, which will then connect itself to the on-field character. While on the field, the spirit will not only heal periodically but also deal Electro damage to all enemies who make contact with it. More details on Dori’s kit, including the names of her skills and the descriptions of both her ascension talents should be released in the near future, once the beta phase for version 3.0 begins.

You can check out Dori’s full moveset below, courtesy of YelanLover:

Genshin Impact 3.0: When Will Dori be Released?

Dori is set to be released during Genshin Impact’s version 3.0, together with both 5-star Dendro Archer Tighnari and 4-star Dendro Archer Collei. With that said, although the exact date of her release is unknown, is highly possible that she will be featured, together with Tighnari, as part of the version’s first wave of banners.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS. The game’s version 2.8 ”Summer Fantasia” is set to debut on July 13, 2022.