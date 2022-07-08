Genshin Impact Tighnari: Release Date, Elemental Skill, Burst, and Everything We Know

Genshin Impact‘s version 2.8 is almost here, but as players are currently gearing up to experience all of its features, leaks regarding the game’s still-unannounced version 3.0, as well as its subsequent versions continue to surface, revealing new details about Sumeru, its characters, and much more. With that said, among the leaked characters, 5-star Dendro Archer Tighnari quickly won the hearts of the community, thanks to not only his design but also his gameplay. Now, to make sure you are up to date with everything Genshin here’s everything that leaked regarding Tighnari.

About Tighnari

According to his short description, leaked by known leaker BLANK, Tighnari is the Lead Ranger of the Dawson Rainforest and is the one responsible for both the safety of its visitors as well as it’s maintenance. He will be the first Sumeru 5-star, as well as a main DPS. He will also be the game’s first Dendro 5-star.

You can check out Tighnari’s in-game model, as well as his first idle animation below, courtesy of leaker YelanLover:

Tighnari: Elemental Skill, Burst, and More

According to the leaks, also revealed by known leaker BLANK, Tighnari will make use of a charged attack mechanic similar to Ganyu’s, as his charged attack will have two charges, the second one which will also produce 4 adjacent arrows upon hit, who will then seak enemies and deal AoE Dendro damage. With that said, according to the leaks, his Elemental Skill will allow him to trow a still unidentified object in the field, which will deal AoE Dendro DMG and produce a field, while inside the field, Tighnari’s charged attack will have a reduced charging time.

His Elemental Burst, on the other hand, will allow him to send a series of Dendro-infused shots, which will then seak and hit nearby enemies. After each arrow hits its mark, they will then produce projectiles that will hit the targets dealing extra Dendro damage. You can check out Tighnari’s Elemental Skill, Burst, and Charged attacks below, courtesy of YelanLover:

Genshin Impact 3.0: When Will Tighnari be Released?

According to many leaks, Tighnari is set to be released as the star of the first banner part of Genshin Impact’s upcoming version 3.0. Together with him, the game’s version 3.0 is set to feature the release of both 4-star Dendro Archer Collei, as well as that of the game’s new 4-star Electro Claymore wielder Dori.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS. The game’s version 2.8 ”Summer Fantasia” is set to debut on July 13, 2022.