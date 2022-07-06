Genshin Impact 3.0 Leaks Reveal 8 Characters Including Dendro Archon Kusanali

There have been a ton of Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks and we now know a lot about the characters we can expect. These leaks come to us via Twitter users and various leakers of Genshin Impact content. Fair warning: if you don’t want to get spoiled, don’t read on. Here are all 8 new characters coming to Genshin Impact 3.0.

All 8 Genshin Impact 3.0 Characters

Tighnari

First up, we have Tighnari. Tighnari is going to be the first 5-star Dendro character and he will be a bow user like Ganyu or Yoimiya. His charged attacks will have two levels like Ganyu and his attacks will create two arrows that track enemies like Yoimiya. We don’t know exactly what his Elemental Skill or Burst is yet, but they will definitely compliment his attacks and deal Dendro DMG.

Collei

Collei has come to us via the Genshin Impact manga. In the manga, Collei and Amber become friends and go on missions for the Knights of Favonius. In the game, Collei’s kit mirrors Amber’s in many ways. Their passive is the same and Collei’s Elemental Burst is an exploding cat like Amber’s Baron Bunny. Collei is also a bow user but her element is Dendro. She will be a 4-star character.

Dori

Dori is predicted to be an Electro Claymore user. Her kit should have an Elemental Burst that deploys an Electro DMG dealing and healing turret and a Burst that deals Electro DMG that carries over to enemies.

Kusanali

We already know about Kusanali from the Genshin Impact main story. Kusanali is the Dendro Archon. She is very young and only took over after the death of the first Dendro Archon. Her story is going to be very interesting as it intertwines with the Traveler.

Al Haitham

Not much is known about Al Haitham except that he could be a Dendro sword user and that he is a silver-haired gentleman. A lot of his character design is supposedly taken from Su from Honkai Impact 3rd. He could be a 5-star or a 4-star character.

Dehya

Dehya is a tall, tan, Pyro claymore user. Apparently, she is as tall as Jean, Ningguang, and Beidou and has cat ears and blonde highlights. The details of her kit aren’t known as of yet.

Nilou

Nilou wears a light-blue priestess costume and has two dark horns on her head similar to Ganyu. She is rumored to be a Hydro sword user and a 5-star character. Though not much is known about her, if she is a 5-star character, she most certainly will be central to the plot of Genshin Impact 3.0.

Cyno

Last but not least, we have Cyno. Cyno has been seen in the Teyvat storyline trailer wearing his fox-like helmet and carrying a polearm. Again, not much is know about him except for he could be the headliner character, which means he’ll have an important role in the story.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS.