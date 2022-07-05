Genshin Impact 2.8: Release Date, Trailer, Banners, and More

The Special Program focused on Genshin Impact‘s Version 2.8 ”Summer Fantasia” debuted a few days ago, revealing an overlook at the game’s next major update, which is set to feature not only new storylines and events but also the debut of new skins for Fischl and Diluc. With that said, and to get you ready for the new patch, here’s all you need to know to be ready for the debut of Genshin Impact’s upcoming version 2.8, including its banners and release date.

Welcome Back to The Golden Apple Archipelago: Version 2.8 Trailer and Main Event

The version’s main event, Summertime Odyssey, will bring players back to The Golden Apple Archipelago, which will feature not only an array of new quests, treasures, and challenges, but also a new storyline, this time starring Xinyan, Fischl, Kazuha, and Mona. The event will feature 4 different stages, each featuring its own mechanics and rewards. You can check out the main trailer for Genshin Impact’s version 2.8 below:

New Stories for Kazuha and Diluc

According to the Special Program, as well as to a post made on the Official PlayStation Blog, version 2.8 will feature not only all the already mentioned features but also the debut of Kazuha‘s first Story Quest. The upcoming version will also bring a new storyline starring Diluc, set to be featured during the Hidden Strife challenge event, the latter of which will also give players the opportunity to test out his new skin in combat.

Genshin Impact 2.8: Who will Star on the Version’s Banners?

Genshin Impact’s version 2.8 will feature, as usual, two waves of banners. With that said, the first wave of banners, set to start on July 13, will be starred by both Kaedehara Kazuha, and Klee. The game’s new 4-star character, Shikanoin Heizou, will be featured among the 4-stars on both the Kazuha and Klee banners. The second wave of banners, on the other hand, will be starred by Inazuma’s best pyrotechnician Yoimiya. Just like Kazuha, this will be Yoimiya’s first rerun.

When is Genshin Impact’s Version 2.8 Being Released?

Genshin Impact’s version 2.8 is set to debut on July 13, 2022. You will be able to pre-install the patch on both PC and mobile devices, so, if you play on either platform, don’t forget to do it so that you can dive in at the moment the new version goes live.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS.