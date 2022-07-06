Everything We Know About Genshin Impact 3.0 | Release Date, Banners, Characters, Leaks, and More

There have been a lot of rumors and leaks about Genshin Impact 3.0 which means that we actually have a pretty good idea of what to expect. Though we know a lot about Genshin Impact 2.8, we really want to know what is next for the series. The 3.0 update has been speculated upon for a long time now and it acts as a new chapter for the entire series. Here is everything we know about Genshin Impact 3.0.

Genshin Impact 3.0 Release Date

It is rumored that Genshin Impact 3.0 will release around August 24, 2022. This new patch will celebrate the Two Year Anniversary of the game, will introduce Sumeru, the new region, and introduce new Dendro Element characters.

Genshin Impact 3.0 Characters

There have been 8 new characters leaked that are coming in Genshin Impact 3.0. Though none of this is confirmed, here are the most recent and accurate rumors of the new character’s names and elements:

Tighnari – Dendro Bow User

Collei – Dendro Bow User

Dori – Electro Claymore User

Kusanali – Dendro

Al Haitham – Dendro Sword User

Dehya – Pyro Claymore User

Nilou – Hydro Sword User

Cyno – ???

Along with everything else on this list, stay tuned to our Genshin Impact page for more news and updates as concrete details emerge.

Genshin Impact 3.0 New Map

As previously mentioned, the new region in Genshin Impact will be called Sumeru. It is believed that Sumeru will rest to the west of Liyue and will be bigger than it too. Though the area of Sumeru revealed with Genshin Impact 3.0 will be big, it will most likely expand with each new patch.

There will definitely be new enemies, new bosses, new weapons, and new artifacts in Genshin Impact 3.0, but that is all we know so far. As mentioned previously, check back in to our Genshin Impact page for the most recent updates. For now, get excited for Genshin Impact 2.8.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS.