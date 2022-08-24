Genshin Impact Harra Fruit Locations | Where to Find Harra Fruit

With the arrival of Sumeru in the world of Genshin Impact, players have so much to look forward to. You’ll find plenty of new ascension material, new alchemy, and food items, and plenty of puzzles and activities to partake in. However, if you’re looking to find all of these new materials and items, it can be quite overwhelming, especially in a brand new region.

We’ve got you covered, as we are diving headfirst into the game to find all of the best spots to search for these exciting new items, with this guide focusing on the Harra Fruit, a delicious new fruit that will help players through their journey in a multitude of different ways. If you’re having a hard time finding them, you’re not alone, so let’s get right into where you should head to find as many of these as possible! Here’s where you’ll want to look for the new Harra Fruit in Genshin Impact!

Harra Fruit Locations in Sumeru – Genshin Impact’s Newest Location

As you explore this new region, you’re going to come across plenty of new things, and it can be quite overwhelming at first. However, as you continue to search for and find these materials, you’ll also get a chance to see all of the new sites, fight some new enemies, and earn precious experience points that you can use to upgrade your character. These are the spots you’ll want to search for the Harra Fruit!

Molding Cavern, Vanarana & Mawtiyima Forest

The first spots that you’ll want to check will be in the Molding Cavern, as this seems to be where the largest grouping of Harra Fruit resides on the northernmost portion of the map. However, if you’re in the vicinity of the Vanarana region, or playing around in the Mawtiyima Forest, you’ll have a few opportunities to get your hands on some of these here, as well. You’ll also find a few oddballs hanging out near Sumeru City, making the trip to visit even more enticing.

Devantaka Mountain, Vimara Village, Apam Woods & Caravan Ribat

Making your way towards the southern part of the region, you’ll come across a few extra spots to look at, mainly in the Devantaka Mountain area. You’ll be able to grab quite a few while you’re taking in the view, and we recommend making your way towards Vimara Village after this, so you can see what this quaint little town has to offer. However, if you’re towards the west, you’ll also be able to grab a few over by Caravan Ribat, so you’ll have a few new areas to explore as you search for more Harra Fruit!

And that’s all you need to know on where to go to get Harra Fruit in Genshin Impact! If you love everything that this game has to offer, make sure that you’re checking out our Genshin Impact Guide Section, where you’ll be able to find out how to get free items with Twitch Drops, the best builds for your new favorite characters, and how to find and complete new bosses in the region! You’ll have plenty to do, and we’ll be here to help every step of the way!

Genshin Impact is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Mobile Devices, and PC.