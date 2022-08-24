How to Claim Genshin Impact Twitch Drops (August 2022)

If you’re looking to get your hands on some free items in the world of Genshin Impact, you’re going to want to tune into Twitch. If you spend some time watching your favorite creators, you’ll be able to earn plenty of free things, giving you a bit of a head start before heading into the new lands of Sumeru.

But, what do you need to do to make this happen? Thankfully, the process is incredibly simple, so you’ll be able to start earning these free items, Primogems, and materials quickly and easily, with just a few clicks. Let’s get right into the details of what you’ll need to do to start getting free Twitch Drops for Genshin Impact!

How To Get Twitch Drops For Genshin Impact

The first thing that you’ll need to do if you haven’t already, is work on creating a Twitch Account. This will allow you to tune in to plenty of creators who have Twitch Drops enabled, allowing you to score some free goodies for plenty of games. If you need to create an account, follow this link to get that process started.

After you have created your Twitch account, you’ll need to work on linking your HoYoverse Account with your Twitch account. This is where things can become a little tricky, but follow along with us, and we’ll help you make this happen!

There are a few different ways that you’ll be able to link your account, but the easiest is by visiting the HoYoverse Twitch Link site, which will give you one-click access to add your account to your newly created, or veteran Twitch account. You’ll be asked to log in to both your Genshin Impact account and your Twitch Account, which will link the two of these together in one simple go. After you have signed in, you’ll want to click on Link Accounts to complete the process.

The final step that you’ll need to take is going to Twitch and searching for Genshin Impact. Once you have done that, you’ll want to make sure that you’ve found creators that happen to have Drops Enabled, which means that you’ll be able to claim these goodies by watching their streams for a specific amount of time. You’ll be able to check the progress of your drops from your account page on the top right-hand side of the screen, so you’ll always know how close you are to claiming your goods.

To summarize it all up in a few easy steps:

Create a Twitch Account, or Log In to your existing Account Go to HoYoverse Twitch Link site, and link your accounts together Search for Genshin Impact on Twitch, and find a stream with Drops Enabled Enjoy the Content!

And that’s all there is to it! If you’re loving everything that Genshin Impact has to offer, make sure that you’re checking into our Guide Section for the game, so you’ll be able to find out how to get Collei for free, what you’ll need to do to finish off some of the World Quests, and how to build the best Tighnari DPS around!

Genshin Impact is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Mobile Devices, and PC.

- This article was updated on August 24th, 2022