Genshin Impact‘s version 3.0 is finally here, and players all over the world are already diving into the game in order to explore the highly anticipated region of Sumeru, meet a new cast of characters, and get used to the Dendro element and its reactions. With that said, as part of the game’s new Graven Innocence event, players are able to invite Collei to join their roster for free. But how can you do that? Now, to answer that and more, as well as to help all of those who cannot wait to add the game’s first Dendro 4-star to their team, here’s how to get your free Collei on Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: How to Get Your Free Collei

You can get your free Collei in Genshin Impact by first starting the Sumeru Archon Quest ”Chapter III: Act I – Through Mists of Smoke and Forests Dark” and then completing its first 5 main objectives. Once you do that, you just need to open the event’s main page and click on the tab located in the lower right, which will allow you to track ”The Unappreciated Carving” world quest. To get the free Collei, you just need to trigger the quest and then progress through it until you meet her in Gandharva Ville.

It’s important to point out that you don’t need to finish the quest to get Collei to join your squad, as she will be added to your roster automatically after joining you during the World Quest.

To recap, here’s how to claim your free Collei on Genshin Impact’s version 3.0:

Begin the first Sumeru Archon Quest.

Complete the first 5 objectives part of the Archon Quest.

Begin the ”The Unappreciated Carving” quest and meet Collei on Gandharva Ville.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS.

- This article was updated on August 24th, 2022