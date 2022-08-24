Genshin impact: All Dendro Reactions, Explained

Genshin Impact‘s version 3.0 is here, and players are not wasting time as they dive into the region of Sumeru and explore the new mechanics brought by the introduction of a series of new Dendro elemental reactions. But what exactly are the new Dendro reactions, and more importantly, what do each of them do? With that said, and to make sure that you are able to bring the most out of the Dendro element, here are all the new Dendro elemental reactions, explained.

Currently, Dendro can interact with Pyro, Hydro, and Electro, and trigger a series of three main and 4 secondary reactions, all of which are able to affect the battlefield in different ways. With that said, apart from the already known Burning reaction, which can be triggered by applying Pyro in targets affected by Dendro, thus dealing AoE Pyro damage, when targets affected by Dendro are affected by Hydro or vice versa, the Bloom elemental reaction will be triggered and a Dendro Core will be created. The Dednro core will then explode after 6 seconds, dealing AoE Dendro damage.

Once generated, the Dendro core itself can give birth to two new sub-reactions, Hyperbloom, when affected by Electro, which will transform the Core into a Sprawling Shot and increase its damage, and Burgeon, when affected by Pyro, which will detonate the core immediately upon contact, dealing increased Dendro AoE damage.

On the other hand, when targets affected by Electro are affected by Dendro or vice versa, the Catalyze elemental reaction will be generated, thus applying the Quicken aura on the target. Once that happens, you will be able to trigger either Hyperbloom, by applying Electro on the target one more time or Spread, by applying Dendro, both of which will increase the damage of the second attack based on your overall EM.

To recap, here are all the Dendro elemental reactions, as well as how to trigger them and what they do:

Burning (Dendro + Pyro): Will deal AoE Pyro damage based on your overall Elemental Mastery.

Will deal AoE Pyro damage based on your overall Elemental Mastery. Bloom (Dendro + Hydro) : Will generate a Dendro Core upon contact. When affected by Pyro, the Dendro Core will detonate immediately, while an Electro application will transform the Core into a Sprawling Shot, which although way more damaging, will have a smaller AoE.

: Will generate a Dendro Core upon contact. When affected by Pyro, the Dendro Core will detonate immediately, while an Electro application will transform the Core into a Sprawling Shot, which although way more damaging, will have a smaller AoE. Catalyze (Dendro + Electro): Will apply Quicken on the target. When targets affected by the state receive Electro or Dendro damage, the second attack will receive a DMG bonus based on your overall EM value.

