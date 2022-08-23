Genshin Impact: Investigate The Strange Ice World Quest Guide

As you make your way through the lands in Genshin Impact, you’ll have a chance to start working on World Quests, which will allow you to level up your Adventurer Rank, as well as learn more about the world around you. As you make your way through a few quests, you’ll be tasked with the world quest: In The Mountains, in which you’ll need to investigate some strange ice chunks that are blocking your way.

However, this can be an extremely confusing questline, especially because there really is nothing to guide you on your way, leaving you stranded, fighting off monsters that you may not need to fight. What do you need to do as you make your way up the mountain? Find out here, as we go through how to investigate the strange ice in Genshin Impact!

How To Investigate The Strange Ice In Genshin Impact

As you approach your mission, you’ll notice a large ice crystal that is slightly tucked off to the side. You’ll need to find a way to destroy this, and while it seems that fire would be your best bet, you’ll come to see that any of your normal attacks will do no damage to this behemoth crystal. However, you’re in luck, as the answer to this puzzle is in your general area, and just requires a bit of exploration to find.

As you explore the area a bit, you’ll notice some red objects that are surrounded by rocks. These are Scarlet Quartz, and they are the key to completing this puzzling quest. You’ll need to break them and grab them, surrounding yourself in a red aura that will allow you to finally cause some damage to this large ice chunk that has caused you so much grief in the past. You’ll need to find, break and grab 4 of them in total, but if you’re afraid to approach the large monster, these do respawn.

Once you have hit the crystal a total of four times, a large tree will burst from the ground, allowing you to donate different items to it and claim some excellent rewards, alongside another world quest to complete! A slightly frustrating puzzle to complete, especially if you don’t know what you’re doing, but that’s what we are here for!

If you need help learning anything else about Genshin Impact, make sure that you’re making your way to our Guide Section, where you’ll be able to learn everything you need to know about the 3.0 Update, the best builds for new characters, and if you can play with a controller on Android!

Genshin Impact is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Mobile Devices, and PC.