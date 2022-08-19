Does Genshin Impact Have Controller Support For Android?

If you’re looking to dip your toes into the ever-expanding world of Genshin Impact, you’ll have plenty of ways to get into the game. If you’re a first-time player, a veteran of the game, you’ll have no problem jumping in, and getting right into the action. There are plenty of things to love here, including the characters, the gameplay, and the world that builds itself around you.

However, if you’re looking to play the game without using touchscreen controls on a mobile device, you may want to find out if your phone supports either Bluetooth controllers or a gamepad. If you’ve played this game on PC or PlayStation beforehand, the control scheme that is used is intuitive and nice to handle, so let’s jump in and find out if your Android phone can use a controller to play the game!

Can You Use A Controller With Genshin Impact On Android?

If you’re an Apple iPhone user, you’ll know how simple it is to hook up a gamepad or a controller of your choice and jump right into Genshin Impact, with everything playing identical to its big-screen counterparts. However, for whatever reason, there is no official controller or gamepad support on Android devices. While Apple has embraced the idea of allowing fans to play with controllers in many of its games, including in the Apple Arcade, you’ll find that Android is a bit more hesitant to include that full support.

While there are countless gamepads available on the market utilizing the Type-C port on the bottom of the device, essentially turning your phone into an off-brand Nintendo Switch, you’ll find that many of these don’t work with big-name titles. However, if you’re on an Android device and you are deadset on using your Razer Kishi, or PlayStation Dualsense with any game that you would like, there are a few ways to work around that.

Using applications like Mantis Gamepad Pro will let you work within the app to turn your controller into touch inputs, basically telling the game that you are touching the screen in these specific spots, all while using a physical controller. And while MiYoHo has threatened to ban accounts, the countless number of players over the Mantis Pro Gaming subreddit hasn’t seen any bans come through due to the way that the software is set up.

However, there is still a chance that you could get banned, so if you happen to have an account that has countless hours and money spent on it, give this method a try with a different account for a while first just to verify that things have been set up properly to avoid any sort of potential backlash. While there have been no reported bans while using this software, it never hurts to be safe, rather than sorry.

While the initial setup is fairly complicated, they do offer a slick video that shows the proper way to set things up, and players that are looking to use their favorite controller inside of Call of Duty Mobile or Genshin Impact will be more than willing to give this a try. Hopefully in the future, however, official controller support does come to this title, so you don’t need to jump through countless hoops to make it work.

Genshin Impact is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, iOS, Android, and PC.

- This article was updated on August 19th, 2022