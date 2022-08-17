Genshin Impact Version 3.1, 3.2, and 3.3 Release Date | When Will Each Version Debut?

Genshin Impact‘s version 3.0 ”The Morn a Thousand Roses Brings” is set to debut in a week, and players could not be more excited to finally explore the tropical environment of Sumeru and meet its new characters. But did you know that HoyoVerse also revealed the release date of the game’s upcoming versions 3.1, 3.2, and 3.3? With that said, and to make sure that you are ready for Sumeru, here’s the release date of the upcoming versions 3.1, 3.2, and 3.3 of Genshin Impact.

When Will Genshin Impact’s Versions 3.1, 3.2, and 3.3 be Released?

According to HoYoverse, during the Special Program focused on the game’s version 3.0, Genshin Impact’s version 3.1 will be released on September 28, 2022, exactly 5 weeks after the debut of version 3.0 on August 24, 2022. The game’s versions 3.2 and 3.3, on the other hand, are set to be released on November 2nd and on December 10, 2022, respectively.

With that said, it’s important to point out that, according to many leaks from known sources, the game’s version 3.1 is set to feature the playable debut of 5-Star Electro Polearm Cyno, 5-star Hydro Sword user Nilou, as well as that of 4-star Hydro Polearm wielder Candace, while the game’s version 3.2 is rumored to feature the playable debut of Dendro 5-star Kusanali (Nahida). Also, according to many leaks from known and trustworthy sources in the community, Pyro Claymore Dehya will likely be released as part of one of the still undated subsequent versions of the game.

To, recap, here’s when Genshin Impact’s versions 3.1, 3.2, and 3.3 will debut, according to HoYoverse:

Version 3.1: September 28, 2022 (Set to feature, according to leaks, the playable debut of both Cyno and Nilou)

September 28, 2022 (Set to feature, according to leaks, the playable debut of both Cyno and Nilou) Version 3.2: November 2nd, 2022 (Set to feature, according to leaks, the playable debut of Leser Lord Kusanali).

November 2nd, 2022 (Set to feature, according to leaks, the playable debut of Leser Lord Kusanali). Version 3.3: December 10, 2022.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS.