Genshin Impact Nahida | Release Date, Element, Leaks, and Everything We Know

Among all the characters set to debut during Genshin Impact‘s upcoming version 3.0 (2.9), which will formally introduce players to the region of Sumeru, Nahida, who was officially introduced during the game’s Sumeru Preview Teaser 03: Prelude to Wisdom, can be considered one of the most mysterious. With that said, and to make sure that you are ready for the arrival of Sumeru, here’s everything we know about Nahida, including her element, rarity, and release date.

Who is Nahida?

According to many trustworthy leakers, such as BLANK, Nahida’s real identity is that of the current Dendro Archor, Kusanali, also known as Lesser Lord Kusanali. According to the leaker, she will have the ability to control dreams. With that said, not much is known about her personality, except for the fact that she will be extremely kind, as well as a social recluse. Nahida is also the one who talks to the Traveller at the end of the game’s Summertime Odyssey event.

You can check out a full look at her in-game model below, courtesy of known leaker BLANK:

Genshin Impact: Will Nahida be a 4 or 5-star?

According to many leakers, Nahida/Kusanali will be a 5-star Dendro Catalyst wielder, no further details regarding her set and role were leaked, but many suspect that she may be a Support.

When Will Nahida be Released?

According to SaveYourPrimos, Nahida/Kusanali is set to be released during the game’s version 3.2. With that said, it’s important to point out that, also according to SaveYourPrimos, the game’s version 3.1 is set to feature the debut of 5-star Hydro Sword user Nilou, 5-star Electro Polearm wielder Cyno, and 4-star Hydro Polearm wielder Candace.

Now that you know everything that leaked regarding Nahida/Kusanali, don’t forget to check out a brief overview of all leaked/revealed Sumeru characters, as well as everything we know regarding the Fatui Harbinger Dottore, which is set to be the main antagonist of the game’s Sumeru chapter.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS. The game’s version 3.0 (2.9), is set to debut in less than 16 days, in mid-August 2022.