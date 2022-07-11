Genshin Impact Fatui Harbingers: Names, Lore, Characters, and Voice Actors

A new Genshin Impact storyline trailer just debuted, giving players the first official look at the Fatui Harbingers Capitano, Pierro, Columbina, Pulcinella, Pantalone, Dottore (real body), Sandrone, and Arlecchino. But who is who in the new trailer? With that said, to help you stay on top of everything Genshin here’s everything revealed and leaked about each of the Fatui Harbingers.

Pierro – The First of the Fatui Harbingers

Pierro, also known as The Jester is the first of the Fatui Harbingers, as well as one of the founding members of the Fatui. He is also the one featured in the description of the Mocking Mask, the head pice of the Pale Flame artifact set.

According to one of Childe’s upcoming voicelines, revealed by known leaker UBatcha, Pierro only shows himself on special occasions. He is also the current leader of the Harbingers, and, taking into account that the Harbingers are ranked by their strength, the strongest member of the group. According to Genshin Impact’s official Japanese Twitter, his Japanese voice actor will be Yasuhiro Mamiya.

Capitano

Not much is known about him, except the fact that he is extremely powerful, a fact revealed by one of Childe’s leaked voicelines, revealed by known leaker UBatcha. According to the game’s official Japanese Twitter, his Japanese voice actor will be Ken Narita.

Il Dottore

Il Dottore, also known as The Doctor, was the first Fatui Harbinger introduced in Genshin Impact, as he is one of the characters featured in the game’s manga. With that said, as we would later learn, thanks to not only fragments of his lore revealed by SpendYourPrimos, the side account of those in charge of SaveYourPrimos, but also thanks to one of Childe’s leaked voicelines, revealed by Ubatcha, the one previously seen in the manga is nothing more than one of his many copies, which he confectioned based on his looks at different parts of his life.

As we can see in the description of the Wise Doctor’s Pinion, part of the Pale Flame Set, he was once a member of Sumeru’s Academia, whose research was focused on the creation of ”Enhanced humans”. According to the game’s official Japanese Twitter, his Japanese voice actor will be Toshihiko Seki.

Columbina – The Third of the Fatui Harbingers

According to SpendYourPrimos, Columbina, also known as Damselette, shows herself as an extremely polite girl, who is constantly tired. Also according to them, she does not possess a lot of emotional range and is unfazed by what surrounds her. She is also described as being immensely strong.

According to Genshin Impact’s official Japanese Twitter, her Japanese voice actress will be Lynn.

Pulcinella – The Fifth of the Fatui Harbingers

Pulcinella, also known as The Rooster, is the fifth of the Fatui Harbingers, he will also be the main antagonist of the game’s sixth arc, as seen on the game’s Teyvat Chapter Storyline Preview: Travail trailer. With that said, according to one of Childe’s leaked voicelines, revealed by UBatcha, he is the one responsible for caring for his family while he is out of the country.

According to Genshin Impact’s official Japanese Twitter, his Japanese voice actor will be Cho.

Arlecchino

Arlecchino, also known as The Knave, is the current head of the House of the Hearth, an Orphanage rumored to be located in Snezhnaya. According to leaks by SpendYourPrimos, they can be described as someone who is fixated on being in control, and are known for taking many under their wing. Also according to the leaker, although Arlecchino is described as being graceful, polite, and patient, they are also capable of demonstrating extreme cruelty.

According to Genshin Impact’s official Japanese Twitter, their Japanese voice actor will be Mori Nanako.

Pantalone – The Ninth of the Fatui Harbingers

Pantalone, also known as The Regrator, is the ninth of the Fatui Harbingers, as well as the richest man in Snezhnaya. According to SpendYourPrimos, Pantalone is not only highly intelligent but is also an extremely logical and calculating individual. Taking the new trailer into account, he also seems to be the one currently in control of the Northland Bank. According to Genshin Impact’s official Japanese Twitter, his Japanese voice actor will be Takanori Hoshino.

Sandrone

According to leaks revealed by SpendYourPrimos, Sandrone, also known as The Marionette (Puppet), will have an extremely possessive and unpredictable personality. She will also be able to create puppets from living beings. According to Genshin Impact’s official Japanese Twitter, her Japanese voice actress will be Mariko Honda.

Tartaglia – The Eleventh of the Fatui Harbingers

Currently the only playable Harbinger, there’s not much we can say about Tartaglia, also known as Childe, that players currently don’t know.

With that said, before joining the Harbingers as their youngest member ever, Tartaglia, born Ajax, grew up as an insecure child, but that changed after falling into The Abyss and meeting his Master, a lone swordswoman who lived there in solitude. She was the one responsible for teaching him how to fight. After returning from the Abyss, he was no longer the insecure boy who left, but a seasoned warrior, filled with both pride and frivolous ambition.

Tartaglia is voiced by Griffin Burns in English, Yugong in Chinese, Ryōhei Kimura in Japanese, and by Nam Doh-hyeong in Korean.

La Signora – The Eighth of the Fatui Harbingers

Rosalyne-Kruzchka Lohefalter, also known as both La Signora and as The Fair Lady, was the 8th of the Fatui Harbingers, as well as one of the major antagonists of both the Mondstad and Inazuma chapters of the game. She died at the hands of the Raiden Shogun during the game’s third act. La Signora is also known as the Crimson Witch of Flames, whose story is described in the game’s artifact set.

She wielded a Cryo delusion and was voiced by Ziyin in Chinese, and by Yui Shoji in Japanese.

Scaramouche – The Sixth of the Fatui Harbingers

Scaramouche, also known as The Balladeer, is the sixth of the Fatui Harbingers. Scaramouche is actually a puppet created by the Raiden Shogun (Ei) to serve as a vessel for her ”heart”, who was considered by her as unable to complete his given task. Just like La Signora’s Crimson Witch of Flames, his story can be seen in the description of the game’s Husk of Opulent Dreams artifact set.

The Balladeer made his debut in the game as the main antagonist of the Unreconciled Stars event. Later on, he made a brief appearance during the Inazuma Arc, where he managed to acquire the Electro Archon’s Gnosis. After getting the item, he cut all contact with the Fatui and disappeared. Scaramouche is voiced by Luyin in Chinese, and by Tetsuya Kakihara in Japanese.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS. The game’s version 2.8 ”Summer Fantasia” is set to debut on July 13, 2022.