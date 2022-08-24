Genshin Impact Rukkhashava Mushrooms Locations | Where to Find Rukkhashava Mushrooms

As you make your way into the beautiful new lands of Sumeru in Genshin Impact, you’ll not only have your breath taken away from the new locations that you come across, but you’ll have plenty of new items to search out in your quest! One of these items, the Rukkhashava Mushroom, will allow you to Ascend your characters and unlock new and exciting combat moves for them!

However, if you’re just making your way into the area, you may not know exactly where you’ll need to go to get your hands on these amazing items, so let’s get right into the details of where you’ll be able to farm these mushrooms, so you can work on getting your characters to a new plane of existence! Here are all of the Rukkhashava Mushroom locations in Sumeru!

Rukkhashava Mushroom Locations in Sumeru – Genshin Impact’s Newest Location

As you make your way into the vast region of Sumeru, you’ll find 4 main locations that happen to have plenty of these mushrooms available for all of your ascension needs. If you’re looking to farm plenty of them, you’ll need to look no further than these locations.

Mawtimiya Forest

One of the most breathtaking locations in the world of Genshin Impact also happens to have the largest amount of these mushrooms hiding within its lush forests, so you’ll be ready to find as many as you’ll need here. Plus, with their ability to respawn, you’ll be able to go AFK for a while if you need, soaking up the sights and sounds while you wait to get your hands on more of these Ascension materials.

Devantaka Mountain

If you’re looking to scale the highest mountains and see what is hiding in them, you’ll be able to make your way towards the southeast portion of the map and head up the Devantaka Mountains and search for more of these delightful mushrooms. Plus, with Sumeru being an absolutely beautiful area, you’ll get one of the best views in the whole game from here.

Vanarana & Apam Woods

While there may be plenty of mushrooms in Vanarana, you’ll have to cover some major distance to get your hands on all of these. Thankfully, since they do respawn here as well, you’ll have plenty of time to run from one point to the next, claiming more mushrooms and objects along the way. A great way to explore this new area, and learn all of the ins and outs.

You’ll also have the chance to visit the Apama Woods, where you’ll find a large assortment of them in one specific spot on the map. You’ll be able to claim quite a few of them at once and make your way back around to get your hands on the rest. Plenty of mushrooms to be found in this area, so you’ll be ready to get your new favorite characters more powerful than ever.

Genshin Impact is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Mobile Devices, and PC.

- This article was updated on August 24th, 2022