Genshin Impact‘s version 3.0 is here, bringing to players not only the debut of the region of Sumeru, but also that of a new series of characters, enemies, and artifacts. With that said, the version also features the debut of a new series of Archon Quests. But how can you unlock them? Now, to answer that and more, as well as to help all of those looking to delve deep into the mysteries and secrets hidden beneath Sumeru, here’s how to unlock and begin the first Sumeru Archon Quest on Genshin Impact’s version 3.0.

Genshin Impact: How to Unlock and Begin the Sumeru Archon Quest

After updating your game to the latest patch, you will be able to unlock the first quest part of the Sumeru main storyline by first reaching Adventurer Level 35 and then completing the game’s Chapter II: Act IV “Requiem of the Echoing Depths” Archon Quest. Once you do that, you will be able to begin the quest by heading to The Chasm region. Once there, you just need to head to the Teleport Waypoint located below Cinnabar Cliff and then head to the marked point to trigger the first Sumeru Archon Quest. After finishing the first Archon Quest, the second one, ”The Morn a Thousand Roses Brings”, will automatically become available.

To recap, here’s how to unlock and begin the Sumeru Archon Quests, Chapter III: Act I “Through Mists of Smoke and Forests Dark” and Chapter III: Act II “The Morn a Thousand Roses Brings” on Genshin Impact:

Reach Adventurer Level 35.

Complete the Chapter II: Act IV “Requiem of the Echoing Depths” Archon Quest.

Go to The Chasm region, more specifically to the Teleport Waypoint located below Cinnabar Cliff.

Follow the path until you reach the new region.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS.

- This article was updated on August 24th, 2022