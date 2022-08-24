Genshin Impact Sumeru Rose Locations | Where to Find Sumeru Rose

If you’re looking to get your hands on all of the newest items and materials in Genshin Impact, you’ve come to the right place. With Sumeru finally here, there are plenty of new things to search for, and plenty of new characters to ascend, so you’re going to need to find plenty of new materials, such as the Rukkhashava Mushrooms, or the Zaytun Peach.

However, these are not the only new items that are available, as there are plenty of new flowers that are available, not only to beautify the newest area even further but to help your characters become the best that they can be. Here’s where you’ll need to go if you’re looking to get your hands on plenty of the new Sumeru Rose!

Sumeru Rose Locations in Sumeru – Genshin Impact’s Newest Location

Now that you’ve taken the time to make your way to Sumeru, you’ll want to start exploring the area as soon as possible, so you’ll find amazing new items that can be used in so many new ways. Thankfully, for an item like the Sumeru Rose, you’ll find them in large groups throughout the map, so you’ll never have to worry about running out. Here’s where you’ll want to go to find the largest groups of them.

Vanarana & Molding Cavern

As you can see, there is plenty of this new item to go around. As you make your way towards Vanarana and the Molding Cavern, you’ll have plenty of opportunities to get your hands on bunches of them. You’ll need this particular flower if you’re interested in making some new Alchemy products, especially potions, so getting your hands on as many as you can won’t hurt anyone at all! You’ll also find plenty of them near Sumeru City, but the largest groups will be in the areas listed above.

Ruins of Dahri, Apam Woods, Vimara Village, Devantaka Mountains & Gandharva Village

However, as you make your way southbound in this new area, you’ll find an even more overwhelming amount of these beautiful flowers, giving you plenty of chances to fill your inventory full with them. Not only are they beautiful, but you’ll also have more than enough reasons to use them, even being able to craft some excellent food dishes when you decide to try to cook with them! Running out of health during the middle of a battle is never a good thing, so making sure that you’re stocked up on plenty of food is always great, and this will help make that a reality!

And that’s where you’ll want to head towards if you’re looking to find lots of Sumeru Roses! If you need help finding more items or learning more about this exciting new city, make sure that you’re checking into our Genshin Impact Guide Section, where you’ll be able to find everything you need to know about the newest update. You’ll find the best builds for your new favorite characters, how to get free items during Twitch Streams, and have a chance to get a free character while doing missions!

Genshin Impact is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Mobile Devices, and PC.