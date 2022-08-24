Genshin Impact Zaytun Peach Locations | Where to Find Zaytun Peach

As you make your way deeper into the lands of Sumeru, you’ll come to find plenty of new items in the world of Genshin Impact. Make sure that you’re always keeping an eye out for all of these new materials, such as the Rukkhashava Mushrooms, or old familiar faces like the Fungal Spores, you’ll now have another object to search for, called the Zaytun Peach.

But, where do you find this delicious, but elusive item? Why, in the realm of Sumeru, that’s where! Let’s dive into this new location, and see where we’ll need to go to start getting our hands on as many Zaytun Peach as possible, so you can start using them to your full advantage. Here’s everything you’ll need to know about the spots to search for these new items!

Zaytun Peach Locations in Sumeru – Genshin Impact’s Newest Location

As you make your way into the lush jungles, massive mountains, and wild woods of this new area, you’ll find plenty of new objects waiting for you around the corner. If you’re looking to use the Zytun Peach to its full advantage, you’re going to need to get your hands on as many of them as possible, so let’s find out where you’ll want to go, and how to get there!

Molding Cavern & Mawtiyima Forest

While the familiar Mawitiyima Forest doesn’t have much in regard for the Zaytun Peach, you’ll find plenty of them in the Molding Cavern. While the name may sound disgusting, you won’t find yourself having a reaction to this area, as the name does little more than try to scare you away. All of the areas in Sumeru are beautiful to explore, with this one not being an exception.

Gandharva Village, Apam Woods & Devantaka Mountain

Much like the previous items, you’ll find more than plenty of the Zaytun Peach in the Devantaka Mountain area, with some even hiding out in the general area of the Apam Woods. However, you’ll also want to make sure that you’re checking into the Gandharva Village area, as well. With this many in your area, you won’t even know what to do as you search around for all of them. Thankfully, you’ll be able to farm plenty in one area, and move on to the next one quickly!

Vanarana

And for our final area, we have Vanarana, which also happens to house plenty of Mushrooms and Fungal Spores for those players that are looking to take their new character to the next level. You’ll find plenty to mess around with in these areas, so don’t feel afraid to just get out there and take in the sights, as you search for these elusive fruits.

And that’s all there is to know about finding all of the Zaytun Peaches in Sumeru! If you’re loving everything about this new area, make sure that you’re tuning into our Genshin Impact Guide Section, where you’ll be able to find out how to unlock the Dendro Traveler, what you’ll need to do to start up the Sumeru Archon Quest, and the best gear around for your new favorite character!

Genshin Impact is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Mobile Devices, and PC.