Genshin Impact Fungal Spores Locations | Where to Find Fungal Spores

If you’re looking to help elevate your new character to the next level, you’re going to need to search for plenty of different resources in the world of Genshin Impact. Much like the newest material, the Rukkhashava Mushroom, you’ll need to search for and hunt down plenty of Fungal Spores to help bring your characters to the next level.

However, if you’re not sure where to look to find these items, it could make the game much more of a chore than it needs to be. Thankfully, we are here to help, so you know exactly where you’ll need to go to get your hands on more than enough of these. Here’s where you’ll be able to find the Fungal Spores in the lands of Sumeru!

Fungal Spores In Sumeru – Genshin Impact’s Newest Location

If you’re needing to ascend Tighnari to its full potential, you’ll need a lot of Fungal Spores to make this happen. Thankfully, you need to look no further, as you’ll be able to see all locations for Floating Hydro Fungus, which will also allow you to get your hands on more ascension materials, as well as plenty of Fungal Spores! Here’s where you’ll need to go to find them all!

Mawtimiya Forest

Unlike the Rukkhashava Mushrooms, the Floating Hydro Fungus are much more plentiful to find in the wild. You’ll find more than your fair share of them hiding out in the Mawtimiya Forest and even more in the surrounding areas. Making sure that you’re stocked up on plenty of items will help you explore all of these different locations as you make your way through Sumeru.

Vanarana

As you make your way to the west of Sumeru, you’ll find plenty more locations where you’ll be able to slay these easy foes and claim more Fungal Spores for your own. Even near some of the more populated areas, you’ll find plenty of these monsters roaming around the world. While they may not be hard to beat, make sure that you don’t get surrounded, to save yourself some punishment!

Apam Woods & Devantaka Mountain

As you make your way South, you’ll find even more spots to challenge yourself against these enemies, although most players shouldn’t have an issue holding their own. You’ll get plenty of Spores from these areas, and also get a chance to explore the vast new world of Sumeru to acquaint yourself even better with all of the new places you’ll be visiting.

No matter if you’re sticking high in the skies on Devantaka Mountain, or exploring the vast forests of the Apam Woods, you’ll have plenty of combat opportunities to score some EXP, materials, and maybe even some extra items to help push yourself in the right direction. Maybe you’ll even find a few new cooking materials for recipes hiding in these locations!

Genshin Impact is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Mobile Devices, and PC.

- This article was updated on August 24th, 2022