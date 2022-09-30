How to Unlock the Garden of Endless Pillars Domain in Genshin Impact?

The Garden of Endless Pillars Domain is one of the many domains that you will come across in Genshin Impact after the Sumeru update. Unlike the Altar of Mirages, the Garden of Endless Pillars is located above the ground. Most importantly, in order to reach this domain, you will have to solve a puzzle.

Just like many domains in the game, this domain is also a single-clear domain, meaning you won’t be able to farm it. However, the rewards are pretty nice, and there are a lot of domains in the game, so you won’t ever face the need to farm it.

Where to find the Garden of Endless Pillars Domain in Genshin Impact?

Since this location was added in the Sumeru update, it’s obvious that this place would be located within the Sumeru desert itself. The map below will help you navigate to the exact location of this domain. If you’re having difficulty in following the map, then make your way to The Mausoleum of King Deshret and then travel north!

Once here, you will come across a few odd pillars lying on the ground. If you look at them carefully, these pillars should have some flowers growing around them. Now, equip a pyro character and then make your way to the pillar with no flowers around it and set it ablaze. Next, look for the pillar with just one Fire Flower close to it. Keep doing this till you reach the pillar with four Fire Flowers around it. If you’ve done this correctly, the portal to the Garden of Endless Pillars Domain should open up.

Once you step into the domain, kill everything that moves. After you’ve wiped out the enemy, these are the rewards that you shall receive:

Primogems x40

Adventure EXP x500

Dendro Sigil x5

Gambler artifact (3-star) x1

Teachings of Praxis x3

Hero’s Wit x2

Mystic Enhancement Ore x4

Mora x30,000

You also get a Common chest for completing this domain. The common chest contains the following rewards:

Primogems x12

Adventure EXP x40

Dendro Sigil x4

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Android, and iOS.

- This article was updated on September 30th, 2022