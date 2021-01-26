Genshin Impact Beidou Character and Build Guide

Beidou is the brave and intimidating captain of the Crux Fleet in Genshin Impact, and she’s not one for following laws (much to Ningguang’s chagrin). Beidou may be more comfortable at sea than she is on land, but she still holds her own within your party line-up. She’s a high-burst damage dealer if you can pull off her counterattack, punishing enemies with her Electro and claymore attacks.

Genshin Impact Beidou Character and Build Breakdown

Below are listed Beidou’s full set of attacks and abilities, her passive talents, constellations, and finally all of her ascension and talent material requirements. Build recommendations, to include both suggested weapons and artifact sets, are in the center of this guide following Beidou’s constellations. If you’d like to see a full list of stats – such as damage numbers, percentages, etc. – check out Honey Hunter World, which was used as a source for this guide. You can find guides for other characters by following the link here to our complete Genshin Impact character list.

Beidou Attacks and Abilities

Melee Attack: Oceanborne Normal Attack: Perform up to 5 successive strikes. Charged Attack: Drains Stamina over time to perform continuous slashes. At end of the sequence, perform a more powerful slash. Plunging Attack: Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground, damaging enemies along the path and dealing AoE damage upon impact.

Elemental Skill: Tidecaller Press: Accumulating the power of lightning, Beidou swings her blade forward fiercely, dealing Electro damage. Hold: Lifts her weapon up as a shield. Max damage absorbed scales off Beidou’s Max HP. Attacks using the energy stored within the greatsword upon release or once this ability’s duration expires, dealing Electro damage. Damage dealt scales with the number of times Beidou is attacked in the skill’s duration. The greatest DMG damage will be attained once this effect is triggered twice. The shield possesses the following properties: Has 250% Electro damage Absorption Efficiency. Applies the Electro element to Beidou upon activation.

Elemental Burst: Stormbreaker Recalling her slaying of the great beast Haishan. Beidou calls upon that monstrous strength and the lightning to create a Thunderbeast’s Targe around herself. When Normal and Charged Attacks hit, they create a lightning discharge that can jump between enemies, dealing Electro damage. Increases the character’s resistance to interruption, and decreases damage taken. A maximum of 1 lightning discharge can be triggered per second.



Beidou Passive Talents

Retribution Counterattacking with Tidecaller at the precise moment when the character is hit grants the maximum damage bonus.

Leviathan’s Protection Gain the following effects for 10s after unleashing Tidecaller with its maximum DMG Bonus: Damage dealt by Normal and Charged Attacks is increased by 15%. Attack speed of Normal and Charged Attacks is increased by 15%. Greatly reduced delay before unleashing Charged Attacks.

Conqueror of Tides Decreases all party member’s swimming Stamina consumption by 20%.



Beidou Constellations

Sea Beast’s Scourge When Stormbreaker is used: Creates a shield that absorbs up to 16% of Beidou’s max HP for 15s. This shield absorbs Electro damage 250% more effectively.

Upon the Turbulent Sea, the Thunder Arises Stormbreaker’s arc lightning can jump 2 additional targets.

Summoner of Storm Increases the level of Tidecaller by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Stunning Revenge Within 10s of taking damage, Beidou’s Normal Attacks gain 20% additional Electro damage.

Crimson Tidewalker Increase the level of Stormbreaker by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Bane of Evil During the duration of Stormbreaker, the Electro resistance of surrounding enemies is decreased by 15%.



Beidou Build Suggestions

Beidou can deliver some hurt, but that pain is contingent on how well you can pull off the counterattack from her Elemental Skill, Tidecaller. Her first constellation turns her Burst, Stormbreaker, into a potent shield, allowing her to use Tidecaller with fewer risks. These two abilities combined make Beidou a deadly “punisher” type damage dealer in Genshin Impact: you’ll want to swap out to her when Stormbreaker is ready to cast, then swiftly counter with Tidecaller to open up a ten-second window of devastation.

Since Beidou works best as a dedicated Electro damage dealer, you’ll want weapons that boost attack. The best 5-star for Beidou in Genshin Impact is the Wolf’s Gravestone, which adds a flat percentage increase to attack without having to do anything to trigger it. You can only earn it via gacha pulls, however, so if you want to save money and Primogems you can safely equip the Prototype Archaic, a craftable 4-star, instead.

Wolf’s Gravestone: Increases attack by 20% (up to 40%). On hit, attacks against opponents with less than 30% HP increase all party members’ attack by 40% (up to 80%) for 12s. Can only occur once every 30s. Secondary: Attack.

Prototype Archaic: On hit, Normal or Charged Attacks have a 50% chance to deal an additional 240% (up to 480%) attack damage to opponents within a small AoE. Can only occur once every 15s. Secondary: Attack.

The Gladiator’s Finale artifact set in Genshin Impact is damn near tailor-made for Beidou, though you can pair it with Bloodstained Chivalry if you prefer a flat Physical damage increase over a boost to Normal Attack damage. Look for attack percentage rolls, followed by crit rate and crit hit. Electro and Physical damage are not terrible rolls, but they shouldn’t be prioritized.

Gladiator’s Finale (Elite Bosses and Weekly Bosses at World Level 2+) (2) Attack +18%. (4) If the wielder of this artifact set uses a Sword, Claymore or Polearm, increases their Normal Attack damage by 35%.

Bloodstained Chivalry (Clear Pool and Mountain Cavern) (2) Physical damage +25%.



Beidou Character Ascension Materials

Level 20 1x Vajrada Amethyst Sliver, 3x Noctilous Jade, 3x Treasure Hoarder Insignia, 20000 Mora

Level 40 3x Vajrada Amethyst Fragment, 2x Lightning Prism, 10x Noctilous Jade, 15x Treasure Hoarder Insignia, 40000 Mora

Level 50 6x Vajrada Amethyst Fragment, 4x Lightning Prism, 20x Noctilous Jade, 12x Silver Raven Insignia, 60000 Mora

Level 60 3x Vajrada Amethyst Chunk, 8x Lightning Prism, 30x Noctilous Jade, 18x Silver Raven Insignia, 80000 Mora

Level 70 6x Vajrada Amethyst Chunk, 12x Lightning Prism, 45x Noctilous Jade, 12x Golden Raven Insignia, 100000 Mora

Level 80 6x Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone, 20x Lightning Prism, 60x Noctilous Jade, 24x Golden Raven Insignia, 120000 Mora



Beidou Talent Level-Up Materials