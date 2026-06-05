Socialite and her ex-MLB lover face $176M for killing two boys, but her lawyer claims the wealthy woman only does unpaid charity work

Rebecca Grossman’s legal team is pushing back on the financial future of the convicted socialite, claiming she has no income and performs only unpaid charity work. This defense surfaced on Thursday, just one day after a jury ordered Grossman and her former lover, Scott Erickson, to pay $176 million in compensatory damages to the family of Mark and Jacob Iskander.

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According to the Daily Mail, the two young boys were killed in a September 2020 crash, and the ongoing civil trial is now entering its second phase to determine if further punitive damages are warranted. The atmosphere in the courtroom remains tense as attorneys for the Iskander family, Nancy and Karim, continue to press for accountability.

During Thursday’s hearing, attorney Brian Panish accused Grossman and her husband, Dr. Peter Grossman, of moving assets into trusts to avoid paying the judgment. In response, attorney Esther Holm argued that the property transfers were lawful. She stated that Grossman had not earned income for many years before the accident, noting that she was doing charity work where she was not being paid.

The former baseball star’s finances also faced intense scrutiny in court

The financial picture for Scott Erickson, the former baseball star, also came under scrutiny. His lawyer, Jeff Braun, told the jury that the athlete’s ability to pay is limited to his current holdings. These include $9,000 in a bank account, $242,000 in an investment account, $804,000 in a retirement fund, and $100,000 in equity for his Las Vegas condo. Erickson currently receives $13,000 monthly from his retirement account.

The jury was sent home early on Thursday after a witness was delayed by traffic, leaving the final decision on punitive damages for another day. This latest chapter follows a massive verdict delivered on Wednesday. The jury of eight women and four men concluded that both Grossman and Erickson acted with malice or oppression during the events leading up to the collision. The $176 million award includes $14 million for the parents’ past loss of companionship and $93 million for future loss.

A jury in Los Angeles, California, today awarded $176 million to the parents and brother of two boys killed by a speeding and impaired SUV driver in 2020.



The verdict against Rebecca Grossman and Scott Erickson was published about 4:30 p.m. today. pic.twitter.com/cIN4C2XA0I — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) June 4, 2026

Additionally, the jury awarded Nancy Iskander $35 million for her past and future emotional distress, while their son Zachary, who narrowly escaped the crash, was awarded $34 million. The jury’s findings were clear regarding the events of September 29, 2020. They rejected Grossman’s argument that the Westlake Village crosswalk was in a dangerous condition, placing the fault squarely on the drivers.

The jury determined that Erickson’s negligence was a substantial factor in the deaths, finding that he and Grossman acted in concert during the incident that frequently mirrors the devastation caused by fatal DUI crashes on roadways. During the trial, Erickson admitted to lying to police about his alcohol consumption and acknowledged a previous DUI conviction. Despite his testimony denying that he was racing or that he was impaired, the jury found his actions to be a significant part of the tragedy.

Grossman is already serving 15 years to life in prison following a February 2024 conviction for second-degree murder, vehicular manslaughter, and hit-and-run.

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