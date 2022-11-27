Genius Invokation TCG, Genshin Impact‘s in-game Trading Card Game, is set to debut as part of the game’s version 3.3, set to be released on December 7, 2022. But how does the card game work, and more importantly, how will you be able to get new cards? Now in order to answer that and more, as well as to help all who, like Cyno, cannot stop thinking about the game, here’s how to play and get new Genius Invokation TCG cards.

It’s important to point out that this guide will be updated once Genius Invokation TCG is officially released.

Genshin Impact Genius Invokation TCG: How to Play and Get New Cards

The Basics of Genius Invokation TCG

Although very little was revealed regarding the specifics and overall structure of each match, in Genius Invokation TCG, which can be played against in-game characters, NPCs, and other players online, your main objective is to defeat all of your opponent’s Character Cards. You will be able to challenge most NPCs by simply talking to them.

In order to do that, you will also be able to make use of Equipment Cards, Event Cards, and Support Cards. Differently from the latter three, your Character Cards will always stay on the field. As you will need to make use of your remaining deck to empower and protect them during the match. You can check out a brief description of each card type below:

Character Cards: The flagships of any deck. Can deal damage by performing actions and can make use of Normal Attacks, Elemental Skills, and Elemental Bursts. Each elemental attack will also afflict the target with its respective element, thus allowing you to make use of reactions for increased damage.

Can be used to increase a Character Card’s attributes and add effects. Event Cards: Can be used to provide field effects and buffs to your Character Cards.

Can be used to provide field effects and buffs to your Character Cards. Support Cards: Can provide over-time effects and buffs.

Elemental Dice, Explained

At the start of each round, both players will be able to roll their set of eight Elemental Dice, all of which will have eight different elements (or sides). The number of dice of each element will then dictate the type of attack you can perform, as each action will have its own cost. The Dice will also be used in order to play other cards, as well as switch between them.

IMAGE: HoYoverse.

Overall, a game of Genius Invokation TCG will consist in making use of your deck to empower your selected Character Cards and destroy your opponent’s. More regarding the game, its mechanics, and the overall tactical aspect of it is set to be officially revealed later on.

How to Get New Genius Invokation TCG Cards in Genshin Impact

Although you can play Genius Invokation TCG against both NPCs and other players, all the cards and their skins can be acquired by either completing in-game tasks, such as increasing your Player Level, or by expending Lucky Coins on the shop.

It’s important to point out that none of the available cards will be locked behind any kind of paywall as the Lucky Coins will be available as rewards for completing duels and other Genius Invokation TCG tasks.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on November 27th, 2022