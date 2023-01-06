Genshin Impact: How to Get the New Lisa and Ayaka Skins

Genshin Impact‘s upcoming version 3.4 “The Exquisite Night Chimes” is set to bring to the game this year’s Lantern Rite Festival, the debut of 5-star Dendro Sword user Alhaitham and 4-star Polearm wielder Yaoyao. the long-awaited third Hu Tao rerun, as well as the debut of the previously leaked skins for Kamisato Ayaka and Lisa. But how will you be able to get the new skins? Now, in order to help you add both to your collection as fast as possible, here’s how to get both the new Lisa and Ayaka skins on Genshin Impact.

How to Get the New Lisa Skin in Genshin Impact

According to the game’s developers, you will be able to get the new Lisa skin, A Sobriquet Under Shade, for free by taking part in the version’s Second Blooming challenge event. Once the event ends, the skin will become available on the game’s shop, very likely at the same price you can currently purchase both the Fischl and Barbara skins (1.350 Genesis Crystals).

The Event is also set to feature Promogems, Mora, and EXP/Ascension Materials as part of its rewards.

Genshin Impact: How to Get the New Ayaka Skin

The new Ayaka skin, Springbloom Missive, on the other hand, will be available exclusively through the game’s shop, just like Diluc and Jean’s. With that said, during the runtime of version 3.4, you will be able to purchase the Ayaka skin for a special price. Once the version ends, the skin will be available for purchase for either 1,680 or 2,480 Genesis Crystals, depending on whether it will feature new effects and animations or not.

Overall, the new Ayaka and Lisa skins will be the fifth and sixth alternative outfits to be available for purchase in the game. With that said, according to a recent wave of leaks, it is very likely that the next characters to receive skins will be Kaeya and Klee, the latter of which will be Halloween-themed.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on January 6th, 2023