Genshin Impact Yaoyao: Abilities, Lore, Release Date, Leaks, and More

Among the wide array of upcoming characters set to arrive on Genshin Impact, very few are more highly anticipated than 4-star Polearm wielder Yaoyao, who was first revealed more than two years ago. With that said, now that Yaoyao is confirmed to be released as part of the game’s next version, we decided to do a roundup of everything which has been released and leaked regarding her. So, without further ado, here’s everything revealed as well as all the main leaks regarding Yaoyao, including a full look at her set, constellations, and more.

It’s important to point out that a large part of the material below is based on the recent leaks regarding Yaoyao. So they are subjected to change.

Who is Yaoyao?

According to the brief description given by HoYoverse, Yaoyao is the youngest disciple of Streetward Rambler, also known as Madame Ping, and someone known for her caring attitude towards all, a treat that many think is the answer as to why both the people of Liyue and the Adpti themselves are so fond of her. She is also extremely talented and driven.

Genshin Impact Yaoyao Leaks: Normal Attacks, Aimed Shot, Elemental Skill, and Burst Explained

According to her leaked set description, her Elemental Skill, Raphanus Sky Cluster, will allow Yaoyao to call upon the aid of her companion Yuegui. Once in the field, the device will constantly throw White Jade Radishes at both allies and enemies alike. Upon touching either allies or enemies, the radishes will explode, dealing Dendro damage to opponents and healing your party in a small AoE. Up to two Elemental Skill Yuegui’s can stay in the field simultaneously.

Yaoyao’s Elemental Burst, Moonjade Descent, on the other hand, will allow her to enter her Adeptal Legacy state and thus continuously summon up to three Yuegui to the field, all of which will behave in the same way as those featured in her Elemental Skill but will deal Elemental Burst damage based her ATK. Upon using her Burst, Yaoyao will also gain a 15% Movement speed boost. Both their Skill and Burst will heal based on her overall HP%.

You can check out a full look at Yaoyao’s moveset below, as revealed by Twitter user @nkdwmn69 and posted by user PlatinumChicken on the Genshin Impact Leaks subreddit:

All Talents and Constellations

As you could check out above, Yaoyao will be a flex unit who will excel thanks to her ability to efficiently and continuously heal based on her HP value. With that said, it is no surprise that her talents are focused on increasing both her availability and overall healing. You can check out a quick overview of all of Yaoyao’s talents below, based on their leaked descriptions featured on Project Amber.

Second Ascension Passive (1st Passive): After entering her Adeptal Legacy state, Yaoyao will also constantly throw White Jade Radishes at the field.

After entering her Adeptal Legacy state, Yaoyao will also constantly throw White Jade Radishes at the field. Fourth Ascension Passive (2nd Passive): Once a White Jade Radish explosion is triggered, the on-field character inside its AoE will periodically heal based on Yaoyao’s overall HP for 5 seconds.

Once a White Jade Radish explosion is triggered, the on-field character inside its AoE will periodically heal based on Yaoyao’s overall HP for 5 seconds. Crafting/Utility Passive: You will not startle Crystalflies or other creatures when approaching them.

Her constellations, on the other hand, will be, according to the leaks, focused on increasing her buffing ability, Elemental Burst availability, and overall off-the-field damage. You can check out a quick overview of all of Yaoyao’s constellations below, based on their leaked descriptions featured on Project Amber.

C1: White Jade Radish explosions will give a 15% Dendro DMG Bonus and restore 15 stamina to the on-field-character.

White Jade Radish explosions will give a 15% Dendro DMG Bonus and restore 15 stamina to the on-field-character. C2: Yaoyao will restore 3 energy particles per enemy hit by radishes while on her Adeptal Legacy state.

Yaoyao will restore 3 energy particles per enemy hit by radishes while on her Adeptal Legacy state. C3: Increases her Elemental Skill level by 3 (Maximum level increased to 15).

Increases her Elemental Skill level by 3 (Maximum level increased to 15). C4: Yaoyao will gain Elemental Mastery based on her HP after performing both her Skill and Burst. A maximum of 120 EM can be gained this way.

C5: Increases her Elemental Burst level by 3 (Maximum level increased to 15).

Increases her Elemental Burst level by 3 (Maximum level increased to 15). C6: The Yuegui created by her Elemental Skill will be able to occasionally throw enhanced radishes in the field. Contrary to the normal ones, this new radish will deal Dendro damage based on 75% of Yapyao’s ATK and restore the HP of the on-field character by 7.5% of her maximum HP value.

When will Yaoyao be Released?

Yaoyao is set to be released during Genshin Impact’s upcoming and still unnamed version 3.4. She is rumored to debut as part of the version’s first wave of banners, together with 5-star Dendro sword user Alhaitham. According to leaks, the upcoming version is also expected to feature the long-awaited third Hu Tao rerun.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on December 17th, 2022